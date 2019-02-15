Rihanna Flaunts Cleavage In Sultry Valentine’s Day-Inspired Instagram Snap

RiRi is really feeling Valentine’s Day.

The singer took to Instagram to share a sultry new snap, in which she’s seen holding a heart-shaped balloon while rocking a plunging red top, which revealed her ample cleavage, as well as what appears to be a red silk scarf. But because she’s Rihanna, she went all out and also donned a full face of Valentine’s Day-inspired makeup, including a classic red lipstick shade, as well as red nails and a massive ring that also featured a little red heart jewel. She covered half of her face with the balloon and gazed at the camera, with her pouty lips drawing the most attention in the photo.

The Barbados-native also posted an Instagram story on Thursday, with the clip showing her in a car wearing a white cap and singing the lyrics to a romantic tune that plays in the background. Because it’s nighttime, not much of her face can be seen, but she is heard giggling at the end of the video. It is unclear whether RiRi went on a date night with her rumored beau, Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel, or if she celebrated the special holiday with her friends or even family members.

The last time Rihanna and Jameel were spotted together was just before the Christmas holidays, when the duo went for a romantic dinner date in Malibu, as reported by Elle magazine. And according to the publication, the pop star was still “very much smitten” over her boyfriend. Before that, the couple had been pictured in the middle of what appeared to be a very tense argument during their vacation in Mexico last July, which prompted fans to assume that perhaps they had split up. But RiRi made sure to slam those rumors by posting a hilarious picture of a lioness roaring at a lion, suggesting in the caption that they were merely discussing sports: “when u think u know more bout soccer #worldcup2018.”

Apparently the two made up after said argument, and it may just be that the ANTI artist spent this year’s Valentine’s Day with her beau. And while Rihanna has mainly avoided giving out details about her new music, she decided to thank fans for their continuous support when her last album celebrated its three-year anniversary.

“Music was my gateway drug to every other wonderful aspect of creative opportunity that I’ve explored. And I’m grateful for that. But music is, and always will be, my first love and direct connection to your spirit,” she wrote on Instagram.