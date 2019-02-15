Lindsay Lohan Blasts CBS After Mom Dina’s Appearance On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

The 'Lohan's Beach Club' star says her mom told her secrets about the CBS reality show.

Lindsay Lohan has some strong feelings about her mom Dina Lohan’s recent stint on Celebrity Big Brother. The Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club star posted to Instagram to make it clear she has no love for the CBS reality show, Us Weekly reports.

After Dina Lohan returned home after being holed up in the CBS house for several weeks while filming Celebrity Big Brother, Lindsay posted a selfie with a now-deleted caption that blasted the network.

“Finally #family @alianalohan #free @cbs_bigbrother you suck and get no Valentine’s from @lohanbeachclub @mtv. My mother is an AMAZING woman and she did so well.”

Lohan also reportedly issued CBS a warning, writing, “The secrets she told me a few hours ago are going to #EXPOSE #YOUALL #dinalohan #dfwm.”

It is unclear what secrets Lindsay Lohan is referring to, but several followers took to the comments section of her post to tell her that it is not CBS’ fault that her mom lost Celebrity Big Brother. (Tamar Braxton was ultimately the winner of the second season of the celebrity edition of the CBS reality show.)

Other commenters asked Lindsay Lohan what she is planning to “expose” and urged her to spill the tea, while others noted that Dina represented herself well on the show. A few fans speculated that Lindsay could be upset about her mother’s on-camera conversations about her mystery boyfriend.

While in the Celebrity Big Brother house, Dina Lohan opened up about her unusual love life, telling fellow houseguests Kandi Burruss and Tamar Braxton that she plans to “marry” a man she has been talking to online for five years but has never met in person or even Facetimed. Us Weekly reports that Dina Lohan’s mystery boyfriend is named Jesse Nadler, although the reality TV star did not mention his name while on Celebrity Big Brother.

In a separate post, Lindsay Lohan reportedly wrote that she was proud of her mom but warned her to stay away from “weird catfish.”

It's True,,, and I'm the Guy- pic.twitter.com/JwFhQtYPtt — Jesse Douglas Nadler (@tiburonbadboy) February 9, 2019

As previously shared by the Inquisitr, Dina Lohan made it to the finale night final five on Celebrity Big Brother without winning any competitions all season. In an interview with TV Guide, Dina also admitted that she knew nothing about the Big Brother game before signing on to the CBS reality show and she speculated that her close friendship with the first ousted houseguest, Lindsay’s Mean Girls co-star Jonathan Bennett, may have cost him the Celebrity Big Brother game.

Big Brother returns to CBS this summer with host Julie Chen Moonves.