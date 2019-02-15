Victoria’s Secret Model Frida Aasen Goes Topless In New Sultry Photo Shoot

Norwegian beauty Frida Aasen knows how to keep her Instagram fans and followers interested and engaged in her social media activities, and for the purpose, the model makes sure to post new snaps every week.

As almost all Instagram models took to their pages to make sultry posts related to the Valentine’s Day, Frida decided not to lag behind and shared a pic of herself which left almost nothing to the imagination of the viewers.

In the pic, Frida is featured wearing nothing at all except for a pair of barely-there red panties that looked very provocative. And as she struck a side pose, she flaunted her pert derriere and flashed major sideboob that left her fans and followers totally hot under the collar. Frida kept it simple by wearing no makeup and let her blonde tresses flow over her face to pull off a very seductive look.

As of the writing of this piece, the picture garnered 26,000 likes and close to 300 comments wherein fans and followers openly expressed their excitement and admiration for the 24-year-old seductress. One fan wrote that Frida looks “absolutely gorgeous,” in the pic, while another one opined that she is the sexiest woman alive. While another fan commented that Frida’s picture is not only impressive but is also captivating and sensational.

Prior to posting the current picture, Frida shared a video of herself wherein she was featured strutting down the runway of a fashion show, wearing a pair of black stockings in sheer finish, which she teamed with an over-sized black fur jacket and a pair of high-heeled stilettos. She tied her hair into a sleek bun and wore a see-through grey top underneath the jacket.

The video – at the time of writing this piece – had been viewed close to 180,000 times and racked up more than 350 comments wherein fans and followers wrote that Frida has an incredible figure, her legs are extremely well-toned and sexy, and her signature gait has all the qualities to make her a supermodel soon.

In an exclusive interview with the Inoubliable Model Army, Frida revealed that although Victoria’s Secret has been her claim to fame on social media, she has previously worked with popular designer brands including Prada, Fendi, Louis Vuitton, Loewe and Carolina Herrera.

In the same interview, when Frida was asked about her biggest challenge that she faced as a model, she revealed that she was very shy which made things a little difficult in the beginning. With the passage of time, however, she overcame it.