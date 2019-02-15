Selena Gomez Stuns In A Gray Swimsuit By The Pool In New Photos

Selena was proudly showing off some skin in a one-piece during a trip to Mexico.

Selena Gomez is showing off her stunning curves in candid new photos posted online this week. As reported by Pop Sugar, after previously being spotted in a white bikini during a trip to Mexico over the weekend, the star continued to have some fun in the sun rocking a gray swimsuit while enjoying some downtime south of the border.

The latest snaps of the “Good For You” singer had the gorgeous star showing off some skin as she lounged around the pool with a few of her closest girlfriends in Cabo San Lucas.

Gomez could be seen standing up as she and her friends enjoyed a few drinks together by the water, revealing her tan to the world. She opted to keep her long brunette hair away from her face in a ponytail and kept her simple bathing suit even more simple by forgoing the accessories.

The Blast also posted a few snaps from the star’s recent getaway, confirming she was in Mexico for close friend Courtney Barry’s Bachelorette party and also revealing that the group appeared to be enjoying water and margaritas as they soaked up the sun together.

Selena previously told fans that she was celebrated her bestie’s upcoming wedding on Instagram as she shared stunning shots of herself and a few girlfriends rocking their swimsuits and bikinis while sitting on the sand.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Selena shared snaps of herself and the girl gang at the beach in Mexico on February 12 and sweetly described Barry in the caption as being her “best friend” ahead of her impending nuptials.

The latest snaps of the stunning actress and singer rocking a one-piece swimsuit show that she’s looking healthy and happy after she’s been very open in the past about struggling with body confidence.

Speaking to Elle back in November while promoting her partnership with Puma, Selena admitted that she gets “really insecure sometimes.”

“I go through weird ups and downs, but in general I just want people to wear what they feel comfortable in,” she said at the time.

Gomez also got candid about her desire to be a good role model, particularly for younger girls who may be struggling with body confidence after being subjected to body shaming in the past, as the Inquisitr reported last year.

“I think it’s important for girls to know the strength in everything, their identity and their soul, lies within themselves,” the superstar continued in the interview.

“And too much today you give that away so easily, from social media to school or relationships. And I think it’s important—I want to remind girls that they’re perfectly strong the way they are.”

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

The latest slew of stunning bikini and bathing suit photos come shortly after Yahoo! reported that Selena proudly showed off her body in a two-piece back in August in a defiant display after she was viciously mocked by trolls for revealing her bikini body on social media.

Sharing a video of herself in a bikini while on a boat last year, she also had an inspiring message about being healthy and happy.

“The beauty myth- an obsession with physical perfection that traps modern woman in an endless cycle of hopelessness, self consciousness, and self-hatred as she tries to fulfill society’s impossible definition of flawless beauty,” Gomez told her millions of Instagram followers in the caption.

She then added, “I chose to take care of myself because I want to, not to prove anything to anyone.”