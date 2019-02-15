Georgia Fowler And Stella Maxwell Display Insane Bikini Bodies In New Post

Georgia Fowler and Stella Maxwell are well-known among their followers for posting raunchy and provocative pictures of themselves on Instagram. And when they posed for a skin-baring photo shoot together, it made their fans go crazy with excitement.

In the newest Instagram post that Georgia Fowler shared on Friday morning, the two Victoria’s Secret models are featured lying on a bed wearing nothing but bras and panties from the well-known lingerie company. While Georgia decided to go for an orange bra and matching panties, Stella opted for a light blue bra that she teamed with blue printed underwear. The barely-there undergarments allowed both the model to flaunt their insane bikini bodies which left fans and followers drooling over their beauty.

Both the stunners wore minimal makeup and let their hair down, and while Georgia posed with her hands running through her brown hair, Stella Maxwell winked and held her hand up to form a V-sign. And as the two models are popular for their hotness, the post in question accrued more than 7,000 likes shortly after being posted.

One follower wrote that there is too much sexiness in one picture, while another one said that the two ladies look absolutely gorgeous. Others, per usual, showered the ladies with complimentary words and phrases as well as lots of hearts and kiss emojis.

This isn’t the first time that Georgia posted a sultry picture wherein she is featured with another model. Earlier on, she shared a few pictures wherein she posed with her fellow Victoria’s Secret model Elsa Hosk. And the pics, as expected, became an instant hit among her fans.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the two models posed together for the clothing brand Solid & Striped and in the pics, both the models rocked patterned bikinis to flaunt their insane bikini bods.

Last month, Georgia posted a few bikini pictures from an old photo shoot wherein she was featured posing with British model Megan Williams. As the two models are very good friends, Georgia created the post to wish Megan a happy birthday.

In the pic, the two ladies were featured donning barely-there swimsuits that allowed them to flaunt their amazing figures. In the first pic, Georgia could be seen wearing a green one-piece swimsuit while driving a water scooter, while Megan could be seen sitting behind her wearing a simple black-and-green printed bikini set. Both the hotties wore stylish shades to pull off a sexy yet glamorous look and wore no makeup to keep it simple and sexy.