Victoria’s Secret Model Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Wet Body In A Strapless White Bikini

Candice showed some skin a white bikini during a new swimwear shoot.

Candice Swanepoel is showing off her amazing body in three new photos posted to Instagram this week. The Victoria’s Secret model was proudly flaunting her wet body as part of a new swimwear shoot for her Tropic of the C swimwear collection, posing for an artsy mosaic upload that showed her rocking a strapless white bikini.

Tropic of C posted three shots of the gorgeous model to their official account on February 14, each showing off a different part of Candice’s toned body.

The first photo revealed part of her long legs amid several colorful orchids, while the second gave fans their best look at her model body. The middle snap in the three-part upload showcased Swanepoel’s white bikini including a pair of high-waisted white bottoms that stretched almost up to her waist.

The light bikini look was also made up of a bandeau strapless top and showed the superstar posing with drops of water on her body. The shots of her body were edited to black and white to stand out against the blue background decorated with red, purple, and pink flowers.

The third picture in the collection posted to Instagram then showed Candice’s face as she turned her head upwards towards the sky and posed with her long blonde hair looking wet as if she’d taken a dip in the pool in her bikini.

Swanepoel is certainly no stranger when it comes to revealing her toned model body in a bikini on social media.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier this week, she was recently rocking another bikini from her own line during a swimwear shoot. This time, the mom of two opted to show some skin in a black two-piece while giving a glimpse at her booty to the camera.

Candice also flaunted her toned body in a cut-out blue swimsuit from her line in two other stunning photos recently posted online, as the Inquisitr also reported.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Amazingly, the star only gave birth to her second child, a son named Ariel, in July.

She admitted during her much-anticipated return to the runway in early November that she didn’t feel she was “perfect” at the time but did believe that she was the “perfect version” of herself before walking the runway for the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

“I don’t feel perfect, but I feel like I’m the perfect version of me right now with the circumstances. But I’m excited to be on the runway again,” Candice told Us Weekly while backstage at the lingerie brand’s iconic annual fashion show last year.

She also said that she took better care of herself while pregnant with her second child than she did while expecting her first, her son named Anaca who’s now 2-years-old.

“The second time it’s not new to you,” Swanepoel explained, telling the outlet that she learned how to “take care of myself a little bit more” the second time around.