Sofia Richie Strikes A Pose In Minidress For Sultry New Bathroom Snap

Sofia Richie is clearly feeling herself after a romantic Valentine’s Day.

The model shared a sexy new photo on Instagram, where she’s seen donning an army green minidress, which barely covered her curvy figure. The dress featured a belt that cinched at the waist and accentuated her hourglass figure. It also had a zipper all the way down the middle, with Sofia leaving it open just enough to flash her cleavage. She paired the dress with golden lace-up heeled sandals, while her caramel blonde locks were perfectly styled into pretty waves. She accessorized the stylish look with a few bracelets around her wrist and her signature cross necklace while keeping her makeup game pretty simple and largely opting for nude shades.

The 20-year-old looked away from the camera with her lips parted, while she brought her hands to her hips and crossed her left leg behind her right one, putting her best modeling skills to work. Sofia posed in a striking white bathroom, which boasted a pretty egg-shaped bathtub, where she was likely going to draw a relaxing bath following a romantic date night with her beau, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend and father of her three children, Scott Disick — parts of which she documented with her 4.2 million followers on her Instagram stories.

The couple, who have been together for nearly two years, celebrated Valentine’s Day together with a series of lavish plans, including watching a movie at San Diego’s Theater Box Entertainment Complex, as reported by the Daily Mail. But Sofia wasn’t only treated to sweets and a gorgeous cake upon arrival; her 35-year-old boyfriend also gifted her a new pink Chanel purse, as Lionel Richie’s daughter made sure to flaunt on her Insta stories. In a brief clip, presumably recorded by Scott, Sofia sits in the back seat of a chauffeured car while proudly showcasing her new item, for which she was visibly happy and grateful.

Ahead of their date night, Sofia also shared an adorable selfie of the two of them looking into a mirror, but she has since deleted it (although she did leave a similar Instagram story). While the Tommy Hilfiger beauty rocked her green ensemble, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star donned a casual beige sweater and jeans combo, which he paired with a navy vest and matching sneakers. In the meanwhile, they left their adorable and newly-acquired puppy with a friend while they had the evening all for themselves.