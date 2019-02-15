‘B&B’ Recap For Thursday, February 14: Zoe Finds Out That Hope Is Phoebe’s Mom

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, February 14 states that Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) relaxed after work on Valentine’s Day. Liam wanted to do something for Valentine’s Day, per She Knows Soaps. He suggested dinner or the movies, but Hope wanted to spend the day at home with him. Hope blamed herself for not being conscious when the baby was born. She was certain that if she had been awake, Beth would have made it.

Flo Makes A Full Confession on Bold and the Beautiful

Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) were at Reese’s (Wayne Brady) apartment. Zoe wanted to know where Reese had found the baby if Flo was not the biological mother. Flo told Zoe that she did not know, but Zoe kept pressing her. Eventually, Flo said that her father had switched the babies to protect her.

Zoe then deduced that Reese had owed money to a bookie and that he had sold the baby to pay his debt. Flo confirmed her thoughts. Zoe kept pushing for more information regarding the baby’s mother. Finally, Flo broke down and said that she only knew that the baby’s birth mother’s name was Hope. Zoe was stunned that her father had taken Hope’s baby to give to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

She called Reese and confronted him with Flo’s confession. Reese begged her not to tell the cops, Hope, or Steffy anything. He told her that he was on his way to Los Angeles. Zoe cried as she disconnected from the call.

Stunned by the tale that Flo has told, Zoe calls Reese and demands further explanation. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/onZ8O2xxqY pic.twitter.com/CC6vw5F77J — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 14, 2019

Will Learns That Thorne Is Leaving

At Katie’s (Heather Tom) house, she was stunned that Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) wanted to end their marriage. He told her that he wanted out of their marriage for her and Will’s sake. He said that he still needed to deal with his issues regarding Aly and Darla. He said that Bill had stepped up and was a better father to Will. Thorne also opined that Bill was now the man and father that she had always wanted him to be. Katie said that she was married to him and that she was angry with him for making up his mind without first talking to her about it.

Will (Finnegan George) arrived and gave them both a Valentine’s Day card. He said that he had also made one for Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Thorne thanked him and told him that he would be going away soon. Will was upset but Katie reassured him that they would all be okay.

Sally & Wyatt Hit The Sheets

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) celebrated Valentine’s Day in bed. Bold and the Beautiful recap states that they were happy to have each other on this day.