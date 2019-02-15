Khloe Kardashian Receives Lavish Valentine’s Day Gift From Tristan Thompson Amid Split Rumors

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson seemingly didn’t spend Valentine’s Day together, but that doesn’t mean that the NBA star didn’t send the mother of his child a lavish gift to celebrate the day of love.

According to the Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian received a huge bouquet of flowers from Tristan Thompson, which she showed off on her Instagram story on Thursday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted photos and videos on her story to document her Valentine’s Day celebration with her daughter, True Thompson, and revealed all of the gifts she received from her family and friends and the process.

Eventually, Khloe revealed that Tristan and True had gotten her a large floral arrangement that included a square base filled with red roses, and a heart that was half red roses and half pink roses. The huge arrangement was elegant and extravagant, but fans weren’t convinced that Kardashian was excited about her gift from Thompson.

In her earlier snaps, Khloe had placed a heart in front of the person’s name she received a gift from. However, in the photo of the gift from Tristan, Kardashian simply captioned it “Daddy and baby True,” not mentioning Tristan by name, or acknowledging him any further.

People Magazine reports that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have not been spending very much time together, and that the couple haven’t seen each other since January.

“Khloe and True are happy in Los Angeles. They spend very little time in Cleveland, where Tristan is. She very much acts like a single mom,” the source reveals.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kardashian is simply choosing not to worry about her relationship with Thompson, and is focused on other things, such as her daughter and her career.

Sources tell E! News that Khloe and Tristan are still together, despite the fact that they’ve been spending hardly any time together, and that Kardashian is letting the relationship play out.

“They are still together. Tristan is on the road and in Cleveland and Khloe’s in L.A. most of the time. [She is] focused on True and her work. She’s all about True and being a good mom,” the insider dished.

As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe last April when photos and video of him kissing another woman leaked online. The reality star was nine months pregnant at the time, and gave birth to True just hours after the cheating scandal erupted. Since that time, it seems nothing has been the same for the couple.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for new episodes in March.