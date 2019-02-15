Kendall Jenner Goes Braless Under Red Cardigan After NYC Date Night With Ben Simmons

Kendall Jenner turned heads in Manhattan on Thursday. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted rocking an open red cardigan sweater with no shirt or bra underneath.

According to the Daily Mail, Kendall Jenner decided to show off her famous supermodel curves during her time in New York City this week. The model was spotted rocking the red cardigan with nothing underneath as she tied up the sweater to expose her flat tummy and toned abs.

Kendall paired the cardigan with some dark washed denim jeans and white sneakers. Jenner also sported long, gold dangling earrings, a black handbag over her shoulder, and pink leather gloves, which shielded her hands from the cold winter weather, although she opted not to wear a coat or jacket over her skimpy top.

The reality star had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and pulled back into a sleek, tight bun at the base of her head. She had on a full face of makeup, which included dark brows and lashes, a bronzed glow, and a berry lip color.

Paparazzi snapped photos of Kendall leaving The Mercer in Manhattan’s Soho neighborhood on Valentine’s Day, as they did the night before when she headed out on a romantic dinner date with her boyfriend, NBA star Ben Simmons.

According to People Magazine, Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons were seen celebrating Valentine’s Day a bit early when they headed to NYC hot spot Zuma on Wednesday night.

The couple, who have stayed mostly quiet about their relationship thus far, were seen showing off some rare PDA, as Jenner wore a pair of jeans, a graphic shirt, white sneakers, and a black leather coat. She had her hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands, which fell over her shoulders.

Meanwhile, Simmons donned a pair of black distressed pants, a dark crew neck sweatshirt, and black sneakers, topping off his look by sporting two thick chains around his neck.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jenner and Simmons’ relationship may be progressing, but the couple are allegedly taking it day-by-day, and not thinking about the future.

“Ben and Kendall are definitely not thinking about marriage or kids or anything super serious and forever. They see each other occasionally based on their schedules and they have a lot of fun but they are not looking to make it a serious relationship,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

Fans can see more of Kendall Jenner’s life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season in March.