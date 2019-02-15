Tommy Lee, Of Motley Crue, Marries Wife No. 4, Brittany Furlan

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee and actress Brittany Furlan will always be able to remember the date of their wedding anniversary — the couple tied the knot on Thursday, February 14, which is Valentine’s Day.

Furlan revealed the happy news on Instagram by sharing a photo of her two dogs, Neena Da Weena and Wicket, dressed up as a bride and a groom, and writing, “It’s official!!!! We’re married!!!”

“Holy sh*tballs!!!! We did it!!!! Mr & Mrs Lee,” shouted the musician on Instagram, while sharing a slightly different photo of the dolled-up pups.

The usually public couple did not share any details about the wedding ceremony, nor did they post any photos of themselves at the nuptials.

Lee and Furlan began dating in June of 2017, and got engaged just eight short months later, on Valentine’s Day in 2018.

“Well this certainly beats chocolates! Say hello to future Mrs. Lee,” the tattooed rocker wrote on Instagram last February alongside a video showing off the diamond heart-shaped engagement ring he purchased for his love.

The funny couple pranked their fans a few months later, in May of 2018, by implying that they got married when Lee posted a photo on Instagram of himself and Furlan in matching white bathrobes and slippers standing in a garden underneath a makeshift altar with flower petals scattered all over the grass around them.

Furlan rose to fame as the most followed female on the now-defunct social media site, Vine. In March of 2015, Time magazine put the Pennsylvania native on its list of “The 30 Most Influential People on the Internet.” More recently, the 32-year-old was featured in the Netflix documentary, The American Meme, which followed several social media personalities hustling to build their online empires. This is Furlan’s first marriage.

Meanwhile, 56-year-old Lee has walked down the aisle three times before. He was married to Elaine Starchuk from 1984 to 1985; Heather Locklear from 1986 to 1993; and Pamela Anderson from 1995 to 1998. He has two sons with Anderson: 22-year-old Brandon and 21-year-old Dylan.

Lee and his Motley Crue bandmates performed their very last concert as a quartet on December 31, 2015. However, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, the band recently got back together to record some new music for the upcoming Netflix biopic on the group, The Dirt, which is based on their 2001 autobiography of the same name. In the film, which is slated to be released on March 22, rapper Machine Gun Kelly is portraying Lee.

Congrats to the happy couple.