Constance Nunes Flaunts Bare Backside In Barely-There Lingerie

Constance Nunes is showing off her famous curves on social media yet again. The Car Masters: From Rust to Riches star posted a very NSFW photo to celebrate Valentine’s Day, and her fans loved it.

On Thursday, Constance Nunes took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself wearing barely-there black lingerie. In the sexy snapshot, the model puts her bare backside on full display as she donned a racy, bondage-inspired, leather harness around her naked posterior.

Nunes is spotted on one knee in the photo, as she shows off her pantyhose, and see-through black bra. She wears a pair of black pumps in the photo as she bends over to expose her curvy backside to the camera while looking back to give a seductive stare into the lens.

Constance has her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands, which fall over her shoulder. She also dons a full face of makeup, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, black, cat eye liner, and a nude lip color.

The model also sports a deep, bronzed tan over her body, and leaves little to the imagination in the post, in which she teased her reckless behavior, and wished her followers a Happy Valentine’s Day.

Perhaps the photograph was taken during Constance Nunes’ honeymoon. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the model and engine mechanic married her longtime boyfriend last weekend as she walked down the aisle in a see-through, black lace dress and sporting full glam.

Nunes shared her happy news on Instagram, which surprised many of her fans, who know she likes to keep her relationship under wraps, never fully identifying her man, or speaking out much about their romance.

However, in the wedding post, Constance gushed over her new husband, revealing that he’s been there for her through nearly everything life has thrown at them.

“I was lucky enough to marry the love of my life this weekend. The man who loves me unconditionally and has made every sacrifice to make my life better. We live in a time where people think love is the perfect picture on Instagram…but real love is me working two jobs so he can finish his degree, him sacrificing his savings so i can build #babystang. We have been together 8 1/2 years and been thru all the good, the bad and the ugly, and that’s why we have real love,” Nunes wrote in the caption of the photo.

