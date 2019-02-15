Brad Pitt Hopes To Get Closer To Jennifer Aniston, Still ‘Has A Lot Of Love For Her,’ Per ‘HL’

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston could be on track to a close friendship. The former spouses have seemingly done the hard work, and may even be ready to re-establish a relationship in the future.

According to Hollywood Life, Brad Pitt loved the fact that he was invited to Jennifer Aniston’s 50th birthday bash last weekend. The actor and his ex-wife haven’t been spotted together in over a decade, but he did attend her party, much to many fans’ surprise.

Now, Pitt allegedly wants to continue to build on the groundwork he and Aniston have laid in hopes to grow closer to his former wife, and establish the friendship that they once had together.

“Brad felt good seeing Jennifer again and spending time with her at her birthday party. Brad has done a lot of work on himself since being in a relationship with her, so he feels like a different guy. He also still has a lot of love for Jen, his ex-wife. He hopes attending her birthday party may be the start of a new beginning in their journey together. He is trying to keep an open mind about everything,” an insider told the outlet.

The source goes on to add that Brad Pitt is in a great place in his life at the moment, despite going through a messy divorce and custody battle with Angelina Jolie, with whom he shares six children.

The actor is allegedly ready to explore a friendship with Jennifer Aniston again, and hopes that the two can “mend fences” following a messy split of their own all those years ago.

“Being friends with Jen again and having that friendship again is very important to him,” the insider adds.

Exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt 'Have a Very Civil Relationship' https://t.co/j0eCzz50Bw — People (@people) February 12, 2019

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Aniston’s friends were reportedly thrilled to see Pitt show up at the actress’ birthday party, which was held at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood on February 9.

The couple were married from 2000 to 2005, and were considered one of Hollywood’s most famous and beautiful golden couples. After news of their split was revealed, fans were shocked to learn that Brad had moved on with his Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-star, Angelina Jolie, so quickly, and even began to raise a family with her.

Us Weekly reports that Jen called Brad the day after the party to thank him for coming, and that the pair have been in touch recently, contacting each other about things such as the death of Aniston’s mother, and Pitt’s divorce to Jolie.

Brad Pitt is said to regret the way he handled the end of his marriage to Jennifer Aniston, and that he asked the former Friends star for forgiveness, which she has given him.