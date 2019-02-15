Ryan Adams Being Investigated By FBI Over Alleged Sexual Communication With Underage Girl, Per ‘NY Times’

Ryan Adams is now reportedly being investigated by the FBI following explosive allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse by multiple woman, including his former wife, This Is Us star Mandy Moore, on Wednesday.

According to the New York Times, who first broke the news of the sexual misconduct allegations, Ryan Adams, 44, is being accused of having inappropriate contact with an underage girl.

The young woman claims that her contact with the singer first began when she was only 14-years-old, and lasted until she was 16. The accuser, now 20, claims that she and Adams exchanged text messages and spoke to one another during video calls, which sometimes included nudity. However, the two reportedly never met in person.

Ryan’s lawyer, Andrew B. Brettler, denied that his client had ever had any sexual communication with anyone that he knew was underage, and revealed that he had not been contacted by any law enforcement thus far, but refused to make any other comments on the allegations against the singer/songwriter.

The outlet goes on to add that due to their exposé, the FBI took the first steps into opening a criminal investigation against Adams. Agents from the Crimes Against Children Squad will reportedly interview the woman, as well as try to obtain the text messages, or any other evidence that could corroborate her story.

Meanwhile, Ryan Adams’ most famous accuser, his former wife, Mandy Moore, stunned fans this week with her own stories of emotional abuse and sexual misconduct against the singer.

According to the Inquisitr, Moore revealed that Adams had struck down her confidence, isolated her, and prevented her from making any new music during their marriage, revealing that he hindered her during a pivotal time in her career.

“He would always tell me, ‘You’re not a real musician, because you don’t play an instrument,'” Moore revealed.

In October, 2018, Adams sparked controversy when he revealed that he couldn’t remember his wedding to Moore, because he was too high. He later compared the actress to a “soggy piece of cardboard” on Twitter, which sparked outrage online, forcing the singer to apologize for his comment, claiming he was only “trying to be funny.”

Following the allegations against him, Ryan took to Twitter again to deny the claims, revealing that he’s “not perfect,” and that he apologized to anyone he may have hurt.

“But the picture that this article paints is unsettingly inaccurate. I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period,” Adams added.

Fans can read more about the sexual misconduct claims against Ryan Adams in the New York Times article.