Beth Chapman Reveals Sweet Valentine’s Gift She Received From Husband Dog The Bounty Hunter

Beth Chapman took to social media this week to reveal the sweet and gorgeous Valentine’s Day gift that she received from her husband, Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman.

According to Pop Culture, Beth Chapman posted a photo of her Valentine’s Day gift from Dog The Bounty Hunter via her Instagram account on Thursday. Beth showed off her gorgeous bouquet of fire and ice roses and stargazer lilies that were given to her by her longtime love.

Beth revealed in the caption of the photo that Dog “never disappoints” when it comes to picking out something special for her, and it seems that his gift may have put a smile on his wife’s face during a very difficult time in their lives.

As many fans know, Beth has been battling cancer in recent months following heading into remission. The reality TV star was first diagnosed with late-stage throat cancer in 2017 and underwent extensive surgery to removed the disease. She later revealed that she was cancer-free.

However, in November of 2018, she was taken back to the hospital and rushed into surgery yet again when she experienced a blockage in her throat. Dog later revealed that the cancer had returned, and spread to his wife’s lungs, calling it “incurable.”

One month after the surgery, Dog told Us Weekly that Beth Chapman was trying to stay in good spirits despite the diagnosis.

“She’s still trying to cook and get involved in my bounties and business. She’s still trying to do everything. Beth is the kind of girl who likes control. She’s trying to still advise me on my work, and I’m like, ‘Honey, I was the Dog the Bounty Hunter before I met you. Stay out of it!'”

“Beth will not take anything the doctors want to give her. Even the doctor told me he doesn’t want her to have seizures if the pain is that bad, but she won’t do it. She takes over-the-counter pain meds. She will not take anything prescription,” Dog added of his wife’s can-do attitude.

In recent weeks, Beth has been posting regularly to her Instagram account, revealing that she took a trip to Hawaii, taking selfies with her husband, and showing off her very first great-grand child for all of her fans to see.

She’s even revealed via social media that she and Dog will be returning to TV in a new show titled Dog’s Most Wanted, which will air on WGN.

Fans can keep up with Beth Chapman’s life with Dog the Bounty Hunter by following her on Instagram.