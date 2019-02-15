Instagram Bombshell Lindsey Pelas Shows Her Fans Some Valentine’s Love In Skimpy, Skintight Lingerie

Not one to shy away from celebrating a holiday in the sexiest way possible, Playboy playmate Lindsey Pelas took to Instagram to show off her curvaceous body in a Valentine’s Day-inspired lingerie set that knocked the socks off of her 8.5 million followers.

Pelas wore a red, trendy bralette that was covered in lace and clung to her buxom chest. Her ample cleavage was front-and-center for the snap, and the skimpy number left little to the imagination. She paired the look with a set of high-waisted, garter-style bottoms in bright white, which were cut up high to show off her voluptuous hips and thighs.

The glamour model’s hard work in the gym has been paying off — and her firm physique wowed her ever-growing fan base — who liked the snap over 72,000 times in the first few hours it was posted.

The Maxim model wore her vibrant, platinum hair in loose waves that spilled over her toned shoulders and arms. She wore a peach-colored eye shadow and a thick flick of dark mascara to make her green eyes pop. She wore contouring to accentuate her flawless features, and plumped up her pout with some peach-colored lipliner and gloss.

Pelas also took to her Instagram story to show off some lavish, cupid-inspired gifts she received. The first set of loved-up gifts came from an admirer — as the card attached was addressed to “My Baby.” The model received a bag of delicious looking chocolate, a dozen roses, and a sweet teddybear wearing a red bow.

The teddybear, however, suffered a sad fate at the hands of her beloved pooch, Tosh. In the second update to her story, Pelas recorded Tosh as he attempted to behead and massacre the stuffed bear, gripping him in between his teeth and shaking him like a rag doll.

She also received some gifts from her gal pals, Alejandra Boggiano and UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste. Pelas received a “Girlfriend Box,” a handful of sweet cards, and a stunning red dress from her besties.

Pelas has had a busy month showing off her endless curves on social media. As the Inquisitr previously shared, the starlet wowed her admirers with a series of photos where she rocked a sheer, skintight body suit and cranberry-colored shrug. While being accompanied by a husky, Pelas squatted in the grass giving the camera a sultry, hooded stare.

For that snap, Pelas curled her hair in bouncy waves and threw it up in a trendy, high ponytail. She dusted bronzer over her face to emphasize her prominent cheekbones, and wore a light pink lip gloss which was shown off flawlessly as she gave her fans a perfect pout.

Fans of the model will be keeping an eye out to see what the vixen will be up to next, and what kind of unique and tempting outfits she will choose.