‘Buffy’ Alum Eliza Dushku Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Eliza Dushku and her husband, Peter Palandjian, are expecting their first child together. The excited couple, who just tied the knot in August, confirmed the good news when they bumped into Us Weekly during a viewing of her documentary, Mapplethorpe, in New York City.

The actress, 38, gushed about the pregnancy and her life these days. She revealed that she is almost done with her senior year of college, and she’s looking forward to the future with the latest addition to her family with her Real Estate Corporation CEO partner, who is already the proud father of four children from his previous marriage.

“I’ve been living in Boston. I’m about to be a senior in college [at Suffolk University]. I’m studying holistic healing and addiction and trauma. And I’m newly married and I’m just so excited about this next chapter in my life. You know, I’ve been acting since I was 9 years old and I’m sort of finding these new things that I’m really excited about. It’s been a big year but a great year.”

The actress has been very open about her struggles with drugs and alcohol over the last decade, so becoming an addiction specialist is something very close to the Dollhouse actress’s heart. She recently celebrated 10 years clean as a member of the Alcoholics Anonymous program, and celebrated the admirable milestone with a post to her Instagram, inviting those who may also be struggling to reach out for help.

Dushku takes the time to update her fans on her life and adventures, as well as to use her platform to voice her opinions on current events. In December of 2018, she broke her silence on an incident she faced on the set of Bull of which she was to become a full-time cast member, only to be written out of the plot three episodes in.

The actress alleged that one of her co-stars, Michael Weatherly, made disparaging and sexually charged comments toward her, and when she spoke up about it, the executives at the helm of the show let her go, as CNN reported. She reportedly reached a settlement agreement with CBS worth $9.5 million, and CBS pledged to improve the working conditions for their employees.

There’s no word on a due date, or the sex of the baby, but fans of the actress will be sure to keep an eye out for the next update from Dushku, and will be keeping a watchful eye out to catch a glimpse of her ever-growing baby bump.