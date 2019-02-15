Ariel Winter And Levi Meaden Share A Valentine’s Day Kiss On Instagram

Ariel Winter is ending her Valentine’s Day on a sweet note, alongside boyfriend Levi Meaden.

The 21-year-old Modern Family star shared two photos of her with her longtime beau with her 3.9 million followers. The first photo was a black-and-white still of the two with Meaden kissing Winter on the cheek.

“Happy Valentine’s Day, I’m a very lucky girl,” she wrote, followed with a red lip emoji. “I love you!”

Winter’s post received more than 9,000 likes and had her followers gushing over the pair’s love for one another.

“You are a lucky couple. Hold each other close,” one wrote.

“Awwww so sweet!!!” another exclaimed.

The second photo showed the two of them at the actress’s birthday party last week. The birthday bash was in Las Vegas and the star wore a crisp white business suit with her hair slicked back and nude glam makeup.

The pair have been together for two years after spotting each other inside celebrity hotspot Catch L.A. Winter, and Meaden, 31, celebrated a milestone in their relationship by moving in together in 2017.

Though the pair have been criticized for their age difference and the former child actress promptly moving in with Meaden, Winter told People she didn’t see the issue with her deciding to share every aspect of her life with her beau. She said in the interview that plenty of women move in with their boyfriend. The couple is known for wandering the streets and sharing various steps of PDA and romantic date nights that they share on their respective pages.

Meaden also posted Winter on his Instagram account, calling the actress “the love of his life.” In the post, she is wearing a T-shirt and sweater, posing on a stool in the black-and-white portrait.

Both the Los Angeles native and her partner, who is from Calgary, Alberta, both juggle busy professional lives. After starring alongside Gabrielle Union in 2018’s Breaking In, Meaden’s next venture, Unspeakable, is a two-part television event on Sundance. According to his Instagram account, the series will run on April 4 and 5.

Winter is currently working on Season 11 of the ABC series and was featured in Schon magazine earlier this month. In the feature, she was wearing a white turtleneck sweater and tan shorts. In September, 2018, the actress shared her affection for Meaden even more and gushed about how happy he constantly makes her.

“Thank you for loving me and letting me love you every single day,” the actress wrote. “You are amazing in every sense of the word.”