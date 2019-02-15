‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Gives Baby Update After Having Contractions

It’s almost baby time for Catelynn Lowell of Teen Mom OG. On Wednesday night, she revealed that she was beginning to dilate and was having contractions. Some fans wondered if perhaps the reality show star would have her baby on Valentine’s Day and on Thursday night, Catelynn took to Instagram to update her followers on her pregnancy.

“Keep calm there’s still no baby,” a picture posted by Catelynn read.

Although some fans were wondering if the Teen Mom star had given birth, or if her contractions had gotten stronger, it looks like it was just a false alarm and the baby girl is going to wait a little bit longer before making her entrance into the world.

“Nope she’s not here yet! She will come when she’s ready!! obviously she already likes to mess with momma,” Catelynn included in the caption on Instagram.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Cate got her fans talking on Wednesday night with her post. She clarified that, although she was having contractions, they weren’t “taking her breath away.” She also pointed out that, even if she was starting to have contractions, she knew that it could be days before she actually went into to full labor and had to go to the hospital to give birth.

Catelynn and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, revealed the pregnancy in September of 2018. Talking to Us Weekly at the time, she explained that she was “shocked,” as she and Tyler had not planned to have another baby at that time.

“It was a huge shock at first. We were not planning it, especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness,” the Teen Mom OG star explained.

Catelynn and Tyler later revealed the gender of their baby: another girl. Fans met Catelynn and Tyler on their Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant where they found out Catelynn was pregnant with the couple’s daughter. Young and unprepared for parenting, the couple made the hard decision to place their daughter for adoption.

On New Year’s Day in 2015, Catelynn gave birth to the couple’s second daughter, Novalee. Later that year, Catelynn and Tyler married after being together for many years. Now, daughter Nova is 4-years-old and waiting for the arrival of her sister.

After announcing her pregnancy, Catelynn has been keeping her fans updated with baby bump pictures and revealing her pregnancy cravings. Fans will have to keep watching Catelynn and Tyler’s social media posts to see when Catelynn gives birth.