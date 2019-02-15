Lady Gaga & Fiance Christian Carino Fuel Break Up Rumors

Lady Gaga and her fiance, Christian Carino, may have called it quits. The couple are dodging break up rumors this week after one source claims they split earlier this month.

According to E! News, Lady Gaga may be a single lady once again. A source tells the outlet that the singer and her fiance, Christian Carino, split last week, and that he is “desperately trying to get back together” with her.

However, two other sources claim that Gaga and Carino are, in fact, still together. Rumors began to fly about the couple when Christian didn’t attend the 2019 Grammy Awards with his fiance, who hit the stage for an epic rendition of her song “Shallow” that rocked the house.

During the performance, fans noticed that the singer wasn’t wearing her engagement ring. However, one insider claims that going ring-less was a choice and not because of a split, adding that the pair are still planning to tie the knot later this year.

“She just wasn’t wearing her ring due to performing. They have put all their wedding plans on hold until after Gaga’s busy season, but still plan to get married this year,” the source stated. However, that’s not the only reason fans are wondering if the pair have called it quits.

Lady Gaga also took the stage to accept the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Shallow,” which she sings with her A Star Is Born co-star and director, Bradley Cooper. During her speech, the singer did not thank her fiance, but did gush over Cooper, who wasn’t in attendance to accept the award with her.

In addition, it seems that Gaga is no longer following Christian Carino on Instagram, which is a tell-tale sign of relationship problems in the celebrity world.

The timeline of Gaga and Carino’s relationship is a bit hazy. However, the two were spotted showing off some PDA after the singer rocked the 2017 Super Bowl half time show.

Gaga confirmed the suspicions that she and her man were engaged back in October, when she spoke at Elle‘s 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration. During her time on stage, the singer thanked her “fiance, Christian,” confirming that the two did have plans to wed.

If Gaga and Carino did break off their engagement, the situation wouldn’t be a first for the singer-turned-actress, who ended her engagement to Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney back in July, 2016.

Fans can see more of Lady Gaga by following her on Instagram.