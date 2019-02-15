Reese Witherspoon Celebrates Valentine’s Day With Red Dress, Festive Balloons

Nobody loves a holiday more than Reese Witherspoon. The perky actress completely cherishes celebrating both big and small festive events — and sharing her favorite moments from the day on social media.

Of course, Valentine’s Day, February 14, is no exception.

Witherspoon actually kicked off her celebration a day early, on February 13, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, when she honored her talented Big Little Lies co-stars in a “Galentine’s Day” Instagram post.

“True love is the love you have for your sisters, your girlfriends, your circle of strong women… and the ones who tell you that you have food in your teeth,” she captioned a photograph of herself with Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, and Shailene Woodley. Both Witherspoon and Kravitz are wearing vivid red dresses and rocking bold, red lips in the pic.

On Valentine’s Day, the 42-year-old shared a shot of herself with her husband of nearly eight years, talent agent Jim Toth, on Instagram. The 5-foot-1-inch star has her arms wrapped around her much taller man, and they are both smiling brightly.

In the caption, Witherspoon thanked him for nine years of love and for “putting up with all of [her] picture taking.”

Later in the day, the Legally Blonde star uploaded a snapshot of herself to Instagram in which she is standing in a doorway with a bunch of red, white, and pink balloons, some of which are heart-shaped. Witherspoon is sporting the cute red Sailor Button dress from her own Draper James fashion collection, which retails for $125, and her red lips are curved into a large smile.

“Love is in the air… Happy #ValentinesDay,” she captioned the post, adding the red balloon and two hearts emojis for extra effect.

While her 16.4 million Instagram followers were generous with the likes and comments on both of her Valentine’s Day posts, some fans were also hoping to get a holiday photo of her three gorgeous, look-alike children, 19-year-old Ava Phillippe, 15-year-old Deacon Phillippe, and 6-year-old Tennessee Toth.

A few days before Valentine’s Day, on February 9, Witherspoon celebrated National Pizza Day with a couple of posts on Instagram. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the bubbly blonde shared her love for the delicious dish by posting a photo of herself in the kitchen of one of her favorite places in California, Brentwood’s Pizzana, and, in her Instagram Story, she revealed her other top pizza restaurants in the world, MOD Pizza in Portland, Oregon; the Cow in Queenstown, New Zealand; and La Bicyclette in Carmel, California.