Khloe Kardashian Slides Out Of Her Robe In Sexy Valentine’s Day Photo

Khloe Kardashian is spending Valentine’s Day with the one person she loves the most, her baby daughter True Thompson. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been posting photos and clips of her holiday celebration all day, and most of them include her little girl.

On Thursday, Khloe Kardashian posted a racy photo of herself to Instagram as a part of the celebration. The reality star is seen wearing a red silk robe with pink flowers on it, as she slides her shoulder out of the side, exposing her bare skin, and the top of her breast for the world to see.

Khloe shows off her brand new, short platinum blonde hairstyle in the sexy photograph, as well as half of her bare chest. Her hair is parted to the side and styled in straight strands, which she recently revealed she chopped about eight inches from.

Kardashian looks away from the camera in the snapshot as she sports very little clothing, but adds a large, chunky necklace with her daughter True’s name across it.

The new mom also dons a full face of makeup, which includes a bronzed glow, pretty pink eye shadow, dark brows and lashes, and black eyeliner. She also rocks baby pink lips on the day of love.

In the background of the picture, tons of red and pink roses can be seen all over the counters of Khloe Kardashian’s kitchen. In her Instagram story for the day, she revealed that she received a ton of Valentine’s Day gifts, including roses from Scott Disick, her sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and some doughnuts from her mother, Kris Jenner.

Khloe also showed off a huge floral display that was her valentine from her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, and their daughter, True.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, fans have been wondering if Khloe and Tristan are still together. The pair haven’t been seen together in weeks, and she rarely mentions him on social media.

Tristan, who was busted cheating on Khloe back in April just hours before she gave birth to their daughter, has seemingly been on thin ice with his girlfriend since the scandal, but sources claim that the pair are still together.

“They are still together. Tristan is on the road and in Cleveland and Khloe’s in L.A. most of the time. [She is] focused on True and her work. She’s all about True and being a good mom,” the insider recently told E! News.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season in March.