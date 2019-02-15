‘Captain Marvel’ Projected To Hit $100-Plus Million Opening

The projection will make it the biggest opener of the year so far.

The newest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is upon us as fans around the globe prepare for Captain Marvel. The Brie Larson flick is one of the most anticipated in the MCU to date and precedes Avengers: Endgame later this spring. Projections for the movie are spreading like wildfire and it’s being reported by Deadline that the film is being estimated to earn around $100 million in its opening weekend.

Deadline‘s sources are saying the $100 million total could give or take $2o million based on the far off projections of other films this year like M. Night Shyamalan’s Glass. Box Office Pro had originally projected the female-led film would make around $160 million with a total domestic gross of $440 million. The news outlet has not changed its projection on the Marvel film at this time.

If Captain Marvel earns the $100 million it’s currently projected to, that would land it somewhere in the 50s on the highest opening weekend earner’s list. It would also place it around the top 10 in the MCU. Iron Man 3 currently sits at No. 11 in the MCU for biggest opening weekend with $98 million, and Spider-Man: Homecoming lands at No. 10 with $117 million.

It will be a battle between Captain Marvel and Wonder Woman for a female-led superhero flick as far as opening numbers go. The DC Universe film earned $103 million in the United States when it opened back in 2017, and $412 million for the length of its run.

While it may not rank as high as MCU juggernauts like Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, and Captain America: Civil War, Captain Marvel will have a stellar weekend by making $100 million and would still be considered a massive success.

Currently, Glass boasts the highest domestic opening of the year with a measly $40 million. Captain Marvel will likely hold the No. 1 spot from its debut until the premiere of Avengers: Endgame two months later, which will undoubtedly take the title.

Box Office Pro is also projecting Dumbo to have the second biggest domestic opener after Captain Marvel with $59 million. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is estimated to earn $49 million, with Shazam! close behind at $45 million. It’s too early to make projections for other major films of the year like Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Joker, Toy Story 4, and Dark Phoenix.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8. The film stars Brie Larson, Jude Law, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Samuel L. Jackson, Annette Bening, Gemma Chan, Clark Gregg, Ben Mendelsohn, and Lashana Lynch.