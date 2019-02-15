Meghan Markle’s Sister Angry At ‘Looney Clooney’ For Defending The Duchess

Samantha Markle tweeted at the actor for sticking up for her half-sister.

Duchess Meghan’s half-sister Samantha Markle is now taking aim at actor George Clooney for standing up for his friend. Clooney and his wife, Amal, attended the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry back in May, and recently, he commented on the rough treatment the newly-minted royal has received.

Page Six says that Samantha Markle lashed out at Clooney over Twitter, calling him “Looney Clooney.”

“Hey Looney Clooney! Your lawyer wife should have taught you not to make statements without facts. I doubt #GeorgeClooney would ghost his mother for no legitimate reason. Be quite [sic] Georgie.”

Samantha Markle’s response seemed out of proportion to Clooney’s prior comments, which were just about sympathy for the Duchess of Sussex over the way she’s been “vilified.”

“She’s a woman who is seven months pregnant and she has been pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that Diana was and it’s history repeating itself.”

Prince Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, was hounded by the press and at the time of her death, she was being chased in Paris by photographers.

Samantha Markle has been publicly critical of her sibling since she got engaged to Prince Harry. Meghan’s older sibling is planning on publishing a tell-all book about the royal.

@FoxNews News Samantha Markle Slams 'Looney' George Clooney for Defending Duchess Meghan https://t.co/52JD8lDK9F This lady is so jealous of her half sister that she will attack anyone just to get her name in the news. So the news is falling into her trap. Good one. — Brodee MacEwan (@MacewanBrodee) February 14, 2019

Samantha Markle seems stuck on the idea that Duchess Meghan has wronged their father, who has dissed the royal family in the media.

InStyle says that Samantha Markle seems to be taking a break from attacking her own family members to rage at the beloved actor, but the magazine says they have the actor’s back, telling him to “keep his head up.”

But it seems that the Duchess of Sussex’s half-sister is making a career of criticizing her sister, especially with the royal baby on the way, says the Inquisitr.

Samantha Markle has already been booked on several talk shows at a rate of $3,600 an hour in order to comment on the duchess and the new royal baby.

Markle has also arranged to take part in two documentaries about Meghan, and says she will publish two books this spring about her sister, “the pushy princess.”

Kensington Palace has placed Samantha Markle on a list of “fixated persons” after she made regular attempts to contact Meghan at the palace, even making an unannounced trip to the United Kingdom.

A media rep for Samantha Markle says that her client receives no money from the duchess and has every right to benefit off the birth of the new baby.