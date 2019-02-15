Man Who Told Bathroom Patron ‘There’s A Bomb In The Building’ Was Referring To Bowel Movement, Police Say

A man who told a fellow bathroom patron that there was a “bomb in the building” was actually referring to a bowel movement, police say.

The incident happened in Wichita, Kansas, where police say a man inside a Home Depot bathroom when he told an employee who was standing next to him that, “Somebody told me there’s a bomb in the building, you need to leave the building.” As WIVB reported, the employee asked the man again to clarify, and the man repeated the warning about a bomb two more times.

The employee then called 911, and put the man who warned about the bomb on the phone. It was then that the unnamed man revealed that it was suppose to be a joke and that he had heard another person in the bathroom say, “You all need to get out of here because I’m fixin to blow it up.”

The man thought it was funny because it was clear the other person “was in a serious need to defecate, and that he was attempting to provide a polite warning to the other patrons of the bathroom,” the police report noted. The man was reportedly a regular at the store and was known to employees — though not his sense of humor, apparently.

In Kansas, the Home Depot store declined to press charges against the man who warned about a “bomb in the building.” The man told police that he thought the employee understood the warning to be a joke and didn’t realize that “men’s bathroom humor… was taken so seriously.”