Kaley Cuoco Shares Adorable Photo Of Best Valentine’s Gift Ever From Husband Karl Cook

Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco has always had a deep love of animals, and is a strong advocate for rescuing pets instead of paying breeders for them. So it makes perfect sense that for Valentine’s Day this year she and husband Karl Cook decided to rescue another puppy to add to their growing menagerie.

Cuoco took to her Instagram account to share two photos of her and Cook with the newest addition to their family, a beautiful dark grey Pit Bull puppy that the couple were hugging in between them in the shots.

In the first, Cuoco and Cook grinned delightedly at the camera for the shot, with the pup, who they have named Blueberry, also posing for the camera. The second image saw them both leaning in to kiss each of Blueberry’s soft little cheeks.

The couple were both bundled up in parkas against the cold, and Cuoco had her hood up covering her blonde locks as well.

Over the years Cuoco has rescued a number of Pit Bulls after the damaging stigma that they are somehow more dangerous than any other breed has led a growing number of the precious dogs to be abandoned by their owners.

“It makes me sick,” Cuoco said in a 2017 interview with the Los Angeles Times. “They act like dogs are trash. They act like dogs are a water bottle that you just throw away.”

She did plenty of research on the dogs, and fell absolutely head over heels in love with the breed.

“I was like, ‘Oh, my God. I’m obsessed with this kind of dog,'” she said. “I just found them to be so incredible. I realized what great dogs they were, and how horribly they were seen. And I just didn’t want that to happen anymore. So it became a passion.”

And Pit Bulls aren’t the only animals running about Cuoco’s yard either. The actress has a collection of animals at home, from dogs to rabbits to horses, her love for fur-babies seems to know no bounds. The biggest testament to the menagerie of mostly rescues that is her and Cook’s home is Cuoco’s Instagram account.

In fact, the animals are such a big part of the couple’s lives that they even involved some of them in their wedding back in June 2018. Cuoco shared numerous photos of their big day to her Instagram account, showing the couple in their wedding garb with all their pets.