Demi Rose Puts On Busty Display In Intimate Valentine’s Post

Twenty-three-year-old Demi Rose Mawby showed off her curvaceous figure in a new Instagram post showing love to her boyfriend Chris Martinez in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

The busty model appeared to be sitting in Martinez’s lap in the photo, with him planting a kiss on the side of her head as she smiled at the camera and cuddled into his chest. Her long, thick caramel locks hung loose down to her waist over her one shoulder, but it is her dress that really catches the eye.

Mawby chose an olive green dress with tied straps over her shoulders and a deep v-neck showing off ample cleavage. The thin straps of material covering her chest appeared to be held together by nothing but strings that kept the left and right sides attached to one another all the way down to her navel.

A glimpse of her hips showed the material hugging her curves all the way down.

Martinez wore a black T-shirt with a thick gold chain around his neck and a black cap on top of his head. He also accessorized with a gold watch and a ring with a chain pattern.

Mawby used the caption to remind Martinez that she loves him.

In less than an hour, almost 50,000 of Mawby’s some 8.4 million fans had already liked the image. Plenty also took to the comments section with fire and heart emojis in response to the peek at the popular model’s chest.

Mawby, who is from Birmingham in England, has plans to move to the U.S. as soon as she can get a working visa to pursue a career in acting, according to The Sun. In the meantime, while she waits, she has been attending some high-profile parties to make sure she is seen.

Just this week she stepped out at a fashion party in London, where she was spotted wearing a tight-fitted sequined dress with another neckline plunging almost all the way down to her navel to show off her bust. The back of the dress also hugged her curvy derriere, with the hemline flirting with her backside. She completed the look with a high pair of strappy black heels.

She has also been in Thailand for a photo shoot, where she sported a very different look to her usual caramel curls: a long, straight platinum blonde ‘do, per a previous Inquisitr report. Fans were left wondering if she had ditched her signature look or was just donning a wig for the photo shoot.