Kim Zolciak Says She Wasn’t Invited To Andy Cohen’s ‘Real Housewives’ Baby Shower Bash

Kim Zolciak was notably absent from Andy Cohen’s baby shower, but it wasn’t because she was snubbing the Bravo exec. The Don’t Be Tardy star revealed to Too Fab that she wasn’t even invited to the party.

Housewives Teresa Giudice, Vicki Gunvalson, Ramona Singer, Kyle Richards, and NeNe Leakes, who used to star with Zolciak on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, hosted a lavish party last month for Cohen in advance of the arrival of his new baby boy. While about 50 women from all of the Housewives franchises showed up for the good time, as the Inquisitr previously reported, there were a few housewives absent, including Zolciak.

“I had just had a minor surgery to fix my back the day before, so I was not able to attend,” Kim told Too Fab. “But I actually wasn’t even invited.”

That said, she didn’t want people to think that she and Cohen were not getting along. She said that the new dad texted her the day of the shower to lament the fact that she wasn’t invited.

“I cannot believe you weren’t invited. I had no control over the list. I’m gonna miss you. I’ll be thinking about you all day,” he wrote.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump was also missing from the bash, as the Inquisitr reported. But Vanderpump, unlike Zolciak, was invited to join the rest of the ladies at the event. Denise Richards confirmed to Us Weekly that the Housewives OG chose not to be there.

“There has not been any event that she’s not been invited to. So if she’s not there, it’s because it’s her choice. People speculating or people saying, ‘Oh, she’s being bullied or excluded’ is not true…she’s always included, and I guess if she wants to come around and show up, she will,” Richards told Us.

Zolciak opened up on Thursday to OK Magazine about her experience with the Real Housewives of Atlanta series, saying that she would never return to the show full time. She said that appearing as a friend in a few episodes on the most recent season of the show was more than enough for her. She explained that RHOA is filled with too much negativity for her and that she likes to keep things light and fun.

She also explained that she hasn’t kept in touch with most of the women, except for a few interactions, and that she and the rest of the cast are leading separate lives at this point.

Don’t Be Tardy premieres February 17 on Bravo.