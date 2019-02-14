Amanda Cerny Flaunts Derriere In A Skimpy Swimsuit As Beau Johannes Bartl Cheerfully Lifts Her Up

It has become a social media trend among celebrities to show off their lovey-dovey pictures with their significant others on Valentine’s Day. Following suit, YouTube sensation and former Playboy bunny Amanda Cerny took to her Instagram on Thursday evening and posted some risqué photos which left her fans’ jaws dropped.

In the picture, Cerny is featured wearing a barely-there floral print swimsuit with a thong-cut, and as Johannes Bartl lifted his girlfriend up in his arms, it allowed her to put her pert derriere on full display.

And even though many felt jealous of Johannes for officially taking Amanda off the market, the picture in question racked up more than 270,000 likes within an hour of going live. Moreover, people left close to 17,00 comments on the picture wherein they not only called the couple “adorable,” and “sweet,” but many followers only focused on Amanda’s sexy figure and showered her with compliments.

Commenting on Amanda’s figure, one fan wrote that Amanda is the sexiest model alive, while another one couldn’t hide his jealousy and wrote that Amanda deserves a guy more handsome than Bartl. Another fan wrote the following message for the 27-year-old model.

“I hope that you have a wonderful Valentine’s Day. You deserve so much because of the remarkable person that you have always been. Continue being your best and forget the rest. I love how bright and brilliant you are. To be honest, I feel that you would be the perfect Valentine.”

Amanda also stunned everyone by posting a pic of herself in her Instagram Stories wherein she was featured wearing a tighter-than-skin, denim bodysuit which accentuated her perfect figure. And not only that, but the model also flaunted an ample amount of cleavage through the low-cut neckline of her outfit. She wore her tresses into soft curls and wore a full face of makeup to drive her fans crazy.

Although Amanda and Johannes had been seeing each other for quite some time and Johannes had been making appearances in her videos very often, the two didn’t open up about their relationship and many assumed that the two were just friends.

However, Johannes decided to kill everyone’s curiosity, and in June 2018, he finally revealed that Amanda is his lady love by posting a love-filled birthday message for her. In the post, he confessed that he fell in love with Amanda a long time ago but every time he sees her, it feels like it is still the first time.

And while many hearts were broken when Amanda and Johannes declared their relationship, they — through their funny videos and posts — have certainly become one of the most popular social media couples these days.