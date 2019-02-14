Trump Doctor Says He’s Obese, But In ‘Very Good Health Overall’

Dr. Sean Conley shares the results of the president's physical exam.

The Trump White House physician, Dr. Sean Conley, says that Donald Trump is in overall good health, but admits that the president has put on weight in the last year. Conley released that details of the annual physical examination for Donald Trump, saying that his BMI (Body Mass Index) is over 30, which puts him in the obese range.

CNN says that last year, Trump, who is 6 foot 3 inches, weighed 239 pounds, but he now weighs 243 pounds. Medical expert Dr. Sanjay Gupta says that Trump’s BMI is 30.4, putting him into the category of clinically obese.

“While BMI is not a perfect assessment of one’s health, when someone is clinically obese and has other risk factors, that significantly raises the concern for having heart problems.”

Last year Trump’s former physician, Dr. Ronny Jackson, put him on a higher dose of a statin drug to lower his cholesterol, which has improved his numbers slightly, but his blood pressure has increased a bit, from 116/70 to 118/80. Jackson had suggested that Trump should lose “about 10 to 15 pounds,” making adjustments through diet and exercise, but the weight gain indicates that there have been few changes.

Dr. Jackson outlined a beginners workout program to help him get on the right track, but it reportedly hasn’t worked out.

Donald Trump's weight up, cholesterol down, president's doctor discloses after physical exam https://t.co/meAPs6JNpu via @usatoday OFICIALLY OBESE — Patricia langdon (@pattilangdon191) February 14, 2019

White House reps familiar with Trump’s eating habits say that he still eats red meat routinely with fried potatoes. And though he has introduced fish into his diet (Dover Sole, for example), other than golf, he hasn’t started a regular workout regimen.

Hogan Gidley, the principal deputy White House press secretary, confirms that Dr. Jackson had given the president a diet and workout plan.

“The President received a diet and exercise plan last year after his annual physical, but the President admits he has not followed it religiously.”

Dr. Conley said that he confirmed Dr. Jackson’s cognitive testing of Trump, saying that once again he received a perfect score.

Over the last year, Dr. Ronny Jackson’s career has hit a few bumps, says the Inquisitr. Soon after Trump’s annual exam, the president nominated Dr. Jackson for the cabinet position of Head of Veteran’s Affairs, but complaints from the doctor’s past resurfaced, costing him the position.

Employees of the White House said that the doctor handed out drugs without examinations, overprescribing items like sleeping pills. Karen Pence had also lodged a complaint about Jackson, suggesting that he violated her privacy by sharing details of an illness.