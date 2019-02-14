Kanye West Surprised Kim Kardashian With A Sea Of Roses & Kenny G On Valentine’s Day

Kanye West treated Kim Kardashian to a wonderful surprise on Valentine’s Day.

As Valentine’s Day progresses, disrupting the normal pace of day-to-day life, couples are striving to profess their love for one another in the most original, over-the-top manner.

Kanye West is no exception to this trend. The 41-year-old rapper has certainly gone to great lengths to impress his wife – and top his Valentine’s Day performance from last year.

As fans will remember, any bit of effort would have done the job. In 2018, Kanye spent Valentine’s Day engulfed in a cryptic Instagram share frenzy – posting numerous photos of famous couples that were no longer together, per a previous report from the Inquisitr.

If last year’s gesture made fans worry that there might be trouble in paradise, this year, Kanye obliterated any concerns of a possible break-up by arranging a special surprise for Kim Kardashian.

The rapper filled their home with flowers, decorating the vast living room of their California mansion with a sea of red, pink, and white roses. Each rose was carefully placed in an individual, clear glass vase and scattered all along the all-white room in a fantastic floral display. Given the sheer number of roses, it must have taken hours for Kanye to get everything organized.

However, this wasn’t enough to show Kim his undying love. Aside from the cascade of flowers, Kanye also gave his wife the gift of music by arranging for acclaimed musician Kenny G to play for Kim in a private concert.

Earlier this day, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to her Twitter account to share a spectacular photo showing Kanye’s extravagant surprise for her on Valentine’s Day – which she described as the “most thoughtful gifts ever.”

In the snapshot, Kenny G in seen playing the saxophone in the couple’s living room, surrounded by the exorbitant display of roses.

Best husband award goes to mine ????????‍♀️!!!! Most thoughtful gifts ever!!!! pic.twitter.com/X3g1iwXeJE — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2019

The reality TV star also posted two videos of the romantic scene, which she shared with her 59.5 million Twitter followers. In one of the videos, Kenny G works his magic on a soprano saxophone as he plays the 1939 song, “Over The Rainbow,” from the film The Wizard Of Oz.

somewhere over the rainbow ???? pic.twitter.com/setzbsuGgI — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2019

In the second video, Kanye makes a brief appearance, but it’s enough to melt even the most unsympathetic of hearts. As the camera glides over to him, Kanye is revealed in the shot glancing at his wife with loving eyes and a great, bright smile on his face.

NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!! Happy Valentines Day ???????????? pic.twitter.com/A1GD0UlEwu — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2019

Unsurprisingly, Kim’s sizeable Twitter following was very fond of this particular video. At the time of this writing, the post has been live for a little more than four hours and has racked up over 3.71 million views, with more than 220,000 likes and 5,000 comments to boot. The video was also retweeted by “Kimye” fans more than 43,000 times.

Kanye’s lavish gesture comes a few hours after his wife posted two adorable snapshots of the two lovebirds on Instagram, as reported by the Inquisitr earlier today.