‘LPBW’ Star Tori Roloff Praises Zach & Jackson In Sweet Instagram Post

Tori Roloff from the hit TLC series, Little People, Big World, has been celebrating Valentine’s Day with her favorite two boys: Husband Zach Roloff and their 19-month-old son, Jackson.

The proud mama took to her Instagram account to share a sweet photo of Zach and Jackson together. The cute image saw both standing on a tree stump, with Zach down on his haunches slightly as he reached down to high-five his baby boy. While Zach was dressed in a warm black winter coat, Jackson was wearing denim overalls over a black sweater.

In the background, the wintery landscape seemed misty with rolling hills rising up behind them.

Tori wrote a long caption to accompany the post, praising both her husband and her son for the wonderful role they’ve played in her life, and how they have brought nothing but joy to her. She further shared just how much she appreciates what an incredible father Zach is to their sweet little boy.

Within just an hour, the post had almost 13,000 likes with people taking to the comments section in droves to share their love for the family.

“Absolutely beautiful you guys are a blessing to watch and wonderful parents that boy of urs [sic] is so adorable happy Valentine’s day and God bless you guys,” one fan wrote.

Tori also shared another post of baby Jackson asking someone extra special to be his Valentine in a series of photos. In the first image, he is seen carrying a large bright red heart balloon standing on the porch in front of a door. The second showed baby Ember Jean, Jackson’s cousin through Zach’s twin brother, Jeremy, holding that same balloon and smelling a few red roses.

In the last image, Ember Jean was peeking through a cracked door with Jackson waiting outside to give her the special Valentine’s Day gift.

Of course, Jackson was dressed for the occasion, wearing a pair of red pants with a white button-down shirt and a pair of white Velcro shoes.

According to the caption, the purpose behind Jackson bringing Valentine’s gifts to his cousin is to “teach him how to love,” and it’s certainly an adorable way to do it.

Jackson just recently suffered an accident at Disneyland, when he fell and partially dislocated his elbow. Fortunately, the little boy seemed to bounce back quickly from the accident, and was already using his arm again by the time he was seen by a doctor at the emergency room, according to Good Housekeeping.