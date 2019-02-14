Camille Kostek Busts Out Of Velvet Corset In Latest Instagram Snapshot

Camille Kostek has been enjoying New York Fashion Week in great style, and she has been sharing snippets from her time with her Instagram fans. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to post a close-up shot of herself donning a tiny black corset that showcases her killer figure.

In the photo, the 26-year-old model is featured in a strapless velvet crop top that accentuates her busty figure. The model paired the sultry corset with matching black faux leather pants that sit high on the model’s waist, helping highlight her hourglass figure, particularly her toned abs. Over the corset, Kostek is donning a short velvet long-sleeved number that matches the texture of the crop top.

In this particular photo, Kostek is standing with her hands in her pockets as she strikes a flirty pose for the camera. She is wearing her blonde hair up in a high ponytail that draws the focus to her beautiful face. She is gazing at the onlooker with her striking blue eyes while smiling for the shot.

According to the post’s geotag, she posed for the photo while at The Top of the Standard, a penthouse lounge atop the Standard Hotel in New York City’s Meatpacking District.

The post, which Kostek shared with her 472,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 6,700 likes and more than 50 comments in under an hour of being posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform, who are fans of the model, took to the comments section to compliment her on her striking good looks and to wish her a happy Valentine’s Day.

“You’re so gorgeous and stunning as always I love you,” a user wrote.

“RUUUUUNNNNN to him!! So glad Super Bowl is before V-day cause you would never see him on this day,” another user chimed in.

The second Instagram user is referencing Kostek’s caption, in which she said she was going back home to her boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski, to spend Valentine’s Day with him.

Before jetting off to the Big Apple, Kostek was in Atlanta where she witnessed Gronkowski and the Patriots win Super Bowl LIII. As Hollywood Life reported, Gronk and Kostek attended the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl victory parade on Tuesday, February 5, together. Kostek took to her Instagram page to share videos and photos of the festivities, which shows Gronk celebrating with fans and also sharing a kiss with her.