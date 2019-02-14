Jasmine Tookes Stuns In A Pink Lingerie Set In Newest Instagram Pic

Victoria’s Secret model Jasmine Tookes recently took to her Instagram account to wish a happy Valentine’s Day to her fans and followers and she did that in the most sultry fashion by posing in a sexy set of lingerie.

The 28-year-old stunner donned a set of pink bra and panties to flaunt her amazingly sexy figure. She let her brown tresses down, wore a rose-pink lipstick, and applied lots of eyeliner to accentuate her beautiful eyes. And to the delight of her 3.4 million Instagram followers, she posted not one or two but 16 different pictures to make her fans crazy.

Within an hour of going live, and as of the writing of this article, the first set of pictures racked up more than 20,000 likes while the second set of snaps garnered an additional 13,000 favorites. While most fans sent a Valentine’s Day message to Jasmine, others couldn’t contain their excitement and showered the model with several compliments, calling her “pure perfection,” “definitely the epitome of beauty,” “fantastic angel,” and “dream girl.”

Apart from posing in her skimpy pink lingerie set, Jasmine also included two other pics wherein she is featured wearing different outfits. In the first one, she donned a black crop top which she teamed with a pair of black lace panties. The barely-there garment allowed her to put her pert derriere on full display. And in the other picture, Jasmine wore an off-white nightie which accentuated her enviable figure and gave her an overall sexy look.

Jasmine also posted a series of Instagram Stories from her Victoria’s Secret Valentine’s Day photo shoot where the hottie was featured posing with other VS models, including Stella Maxwell and Sara Sampaio, among others.

Apart from posting sultry pictures of herself to brighten up people’s Valentine’s Day celebrations, Jasmine – together with her fellow Victoria’s Secret angel Romee Strijd — dished about the perfect gifts to give away this Valentine’s Day.

In an interview with MEAWW, the two models said that even though Valentine’s Day is considered a romantic holiday for couples, shopping at Victoria’s Secret outlets is the best place for women to shop just for fun. During the interview, Tookes also opened up about her favorite Valentine’s Day that she enjoyed with her boyfriend, Juan David Borrero. Although her celebrations were low-key, it turned out to be quite relatable for a lot of her fans