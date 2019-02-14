Cardi B Spotted Rocking Her Engagement Ring Again, Signaling Her Reunion With Hubby Offset

Romance is in the air on this Valentine’s Day, and Cardi B is feeling the love. The “I Like It” rapper took to Instagram to show off a post-Grammy’s celebration via her story, and her flashy eight-carat, pear-shaped diamond ring was the focal point in the snap, as Us Weekly reported.

Cardi and Offset split in December, and the “Bodak Yellow” rapper took off the stunning diamond after sharing that the duo, who married in secret back in 2017, had called it quits.

She updated fans on her social media that she felt that the couple had fallen out of love, and while they tried to work it out to remain a unit for their daughter Kulture, they would be calling off their romance and remain good friends and business partners.

Cardi, who frequently updates her followers on Instagram and Twitter, seemed to be missing her man, even though she had no plans to take him back. After he showed up on stage to crash her Rolling Loud set to beg for her forgiveness with a bouquet of white roses and a marquis sign that read “Take Me Back Cardi,” fans of the couple thought that reconciliation was imminent, though Cardi seemed put off by her estranged husband’s gesture.

Social media was set ablaze with comments being fired at both Cardi and Offset, and the rapper was having none of it. She immediately took to Instagram to address the situation in a series of videos, and as Rolling Stone shared, she clapped back saying that dissing her husband didn’t make her feel any better — in fact, it made her feel worse.

“God could bring me the most perfect and glamorous and fabulous man. That perfect, glamorous, fabulous, perfect man is not going to love my child the same way her father loves my child. So I don’t like that bulls**t. I know how painful it is when you have millions of people bashing you every single day. I don’t like that. And it doesn’t make me feel any better. Period.”

Though the couple went through a period of ups and downs, Cardi revealed last month that they were working things out. While attending the 2019 Grammy Awards, they sauntered down the red carpet together and had a hard time keeping their hands off of one another.

The rapper made history that night as the first female rapper to win the coveted Best Rap Album award, and when she took the stage, she expressed her love for Offset and said that she couldn’t have achieved the honor without him by her side.

“Husband, thank you. Nah, seriously he was like, ‘You want to do this album, girl, you going to have this baby and we going to make this album,'” she said in her speech.