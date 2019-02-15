Jared Leto’s Joker Film Is No Longer Happening

Leto's solo Joker film has been shelved indefinitely, while other changes to the DC movie slate abound.

Following the release of the recent Forbes report, it was clear that the DC Extended Universe had some shake ups in store, but it wasn’t apparent just how intense they would be.

The arrival of James Gunn has prompted a bevy of changes, including a soft reboot of the Suicide Squad series, which will introduce a sequel with all new characters. Harley Quinn, portrayed on screen by Margot Robbie, is not expected to return for the reboot.

These changes will also affect Jared Leto’s solo Joker movie, which is being set aside with no plans of a revival.

“The Mad Love-type Joker and Harley Quinn film has also fallen by the wayside, as has the solo Joker project for Jared Leto’s version of the character from Suicide Squad,” according to Forbes. Meanwhile, Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker just wrapped principal filming, with sneak peeks from the set occasionally leaking out onto social media.

Another character shunted to the side is Superman. There were rumors that Gunn was offered a film deal for the character. But, according to the report, the option of a Superman movie is “on the table,” but not one that is being seriously discussed. Despite conflicting rumors about Henry Cavill’s involvement in the franchise, it looks like there will be no big screen version of the Man of Steel in the foreseeable future. Instead, all the focus has pivoted to developing a viable Supergirl property.

The Jared Leto Joker movie has reportedly been canceled. (via @Forbes) pic.twitter.com/XGdVdHPhRF — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) February 13, 2019

Other notable tidbits from the article include info on the long-awaited Flash movie, which appears beset with problems stemming from Ezra Miller’s booked schedule and a popular television series beloved by fans. The article suggests that the fear of bungling an existing property with its own long-running history and lore may be enough to press the pause button on The Flash for now.

And of course, there’s The Batman, which is still on schedule to film, but without former leading man Ben Affleck. According to Forbes, talks with the film’s director, Matt Reeves, actually broke down at one point, though obviously they were able to lure him back. Audiences shouldn’t expect to see the film until 2021 at the earliest, which should give fans plenty of time to speculate over who the next Dark Knight should be.

Robert Pattinson is a popular candidate whose name has been bandied about as of late. However, Forbes stresses that these remain nothing but rumors at the moment.

The report suggests that the blockbuster success of Aquaman and the hype surrounding Shazam! were the catalysts for these changes taking place. If the positive reception building up for these DC films continues, their future box office is projected to look very bright.