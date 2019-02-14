Ashley Graham, Karlie Kloss, And A Bevy Of Beautiful Models Celebrated Galentine’s Day Together In Style

American model and Victoria’s Secret Angel Karlie Kloss hosted an all-female Galentine’s Day dinner, inviting her closest friends and models to celebrate the unofficial holiday, reports the Daily Mail.

Kloss hosted the event this past Tuesday, at Il Buco Alimentari & Vineria, an Italian-Mediterranean restaurant in Manhattan. While her close friend, Taylor Swift, was not in attendance, Kloss did manage to round up a few notable guests for the occasion — including Doutzen Kroes, Noor, Joan Smalls, Karen Elson, and plus-size model Ashley Graham.

In a speech recorded by Hannah Bronfman, Karlie shared a heartfelt message to the guests in attendance.

“Putting yourself with people that you love and that’s really the theme of tonight,” Kloss said. “And that’s something that I think every person at this table shares and it’s why I feel so inspired by each one of you that’s here individually. I have such a different relationship and there’s so many different circles that each one of you is in that I’ve been able to… our lives have touched.”

Aside from some high-end food, there was plenty of entertainment at Kloss’ Galentine’s Day celebration. Astrologers Tali and Ophira Edut — professionally referred to as the AstroTwins — did astrology readings, while the masked poet Atticus performed selected readings. He also brought along several bottles of his own line of wine.

Some of the guests received temporary tattoos, including Noor and Doutzen. Penni Throw, a Scooter Braun Projects executive vice president, was also in attendance. She received a small tattoo as well.

A few of Kloss’ friends shared photos on social media. Ashley Graham posted a few photos on her Instagram account, where she is seen posed alongside a few of her fellow partygoers.

While the origins of Valentine’s day are rooted in history, Galentine’s Day has an interesting origin story of its own. The unofficial holiday was first introduced to the public through an episode of the NBC comedy television series Parks and Recreation.

“Galentine’s Day” is the sixteenth episode of the show’s second season. At the beginning of the episode, Leslie Knope (played by Amy Poehler) is seen throwing a Galentine’s Day party for all of her female friends. Taking place the day before Valentine’s Day, Leslie created the unofficial holiday to celebrate friendships between women — or as she so eloquently puts it, “ladies celebrating ladies.”

While it remains to be seen if Galentine’s Day will ever receive recognition as an “official” holiday, it seems that it is still being celebrated, regardless of its unofficial status.