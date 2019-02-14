‘Celebrity Big Brother:’ Dina Lohan Dishes On Her Time In The House

Celebrity Big Brother just wrapped Season 2 and a new winner has been crowned. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Tamar Braxton took home the $250,000 prize on Wednesday night’s episode, triumphing over former NFL player Ricky Williams. Dina Lohan was one of the three evicted houseguests on the live episode when the last Head of Household, Ricky, gave her and Lolo Jones the boot.

Dina surprisingly made it to the final five without winning one competition the entire season. The only other houseguest who never nabbed a challenge win was Kandi Burruss who also made it to finale night. Now that the famous momager is out of the house, she’s looking back on her time in the game and relationships she made. Dina spoke with TV Guide regarding Jonathan Bennett, her gameplay and Big Brother itself.

One thing which stood out in Dina’s interview was her honesty about her knowledge of the popular CBS series. TV Guide asked if she did any research beforehand and her answer was rather interesting.

“No, not a nippit of research! I like to go into something unknown because then you can be yourself and there’s no pre-judgment. I wanted to do that with this situation, and there you have it! Maybe I should have researched!”

When it came to doing things differently in the house, Dina admitted she wouldn’t change one thing about her gameplay. The only thing she joked about changing was the fact that she didn’t work out enough. The famous mom admitted it was tough wanting to work out with so many athletes around and she wanted to give them space to do their craft and not interrupt them.

Dina knew Jonathan Bennett before entering the house since the actor starred alongside her daughter, Lindsay Lohan,

in Mean Girls 15 years ago. She remembered Jonathan playing with her younger daughters Dakota and Ali on set and said he had always been a surrogate son to her, despite not seeing him for over a decade. The reality star also commented that her relationship with the actor might have cost him his time in the house.

TV Guide then inquired who Dina would have voted for if Ricky kept Lolo Jones for the final two instead of keeping Tamar.

“I love them both, but probably… Lolo? I don’t know. I love Ricky. He’s the only guy who made it to the end,” she admitted.

Big Brother Season 21 airs this June on CBS. Julie Chen is set to return as the longtime host.