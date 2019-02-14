Christina El Moussa And Ant Anstead Gush Over Each Other On First Valentine’s Day As Man And Wife

Christina El Moussa and Ant Anstead are already loving married life, and they can’t help but gush over each other on social media on Valentine’s Day.

The newlyweds both took to their respective Instagram accounts earlier today to share loving posts to honor their love for one another. Christina first shared a post to her Instagram account with a sweet message. In the photo, she and Anstead both sit in white wicker chairs and press their heads together.

Christina looks beautiful in her flowing white wedding gown, and wears her long blonde locks down and curled. Anstead also looks incredibly handsome in a black suit and shiny black shoes. So far, Christina’s post has earned her a lot of attention from her nearly 1 million followers — attracting over 16,000 likes and 100-plus comments.

While some fans commented on the photo to let Christina know how beautiful she looked on her wedding day, countless others chimed in on what a cute couple Christina and Ant make.

“This is just the loveliest picture,” one follower gushed.

“Amazing photo, amazing dress and amazing energy. Congratulations!!!” a second Instagram fan quipped.

“This is an amazing picture!!! You can see that they are truly in love!!! Beautiful picture,” another fan commented.

And Ant followed up Christina’s post with an Instagram share of his own. Along with a series of photos from their relationship — including their wedding, a date night, an auto show, and a boat ride — Ant had nothing but amazing things to say about his new bride in the sweet post.

“MY VALENTINE.You saved me! I love loving you Mrs A,” he wrote, along with a heart, a flame, and a ring emoji.

Like his wife’s post, Ant’s has also received a ton of attention from his followers, scooping up over 4,000 likes in addition to 400-plus comments. As the Inquisitr recently shared, the mother of two recently tied the knot to boyfriend Ant Anstead in a surprise ceremony just before Christmas. Since they tied the knot, they have both been sharing plenty of photos from their special day on social media.

And while Christina seems to be thrilled in her new marriage, there is one person who isn’t fully on board with it — her ex, Tarek. As the Inquisitr reported, sources close to Tarek El Moussa share that he is “devastated” that Christina got re-married, as he had hopes that the two would reconcile and get back together.

“Tarek is a sensitive, often unstable guy, and he hasn’t had a steady girlfriend since the divorce,” the insider shared. “Seeing Christina move on so swiftly and playing happy family with Ant and the kids is like a knife to the heart for Tarek.”

The former couple still film their HGTV show, Flip or Flop, together.