WWE News: Former Tag Team Champion Arrested After Drunken Confrontation With Detroit Cops

This is not good with the 'Elimination Chamber' just a few days away.

With just a few days to go until Elimination Chamber on Sunday, The Usos have been preparing for a huge title match, but a big obstacle just jumped in their path. Jimmy Uso, one half of the very popular SmackDown Live tag team, was arrested after getting into a drunken argument with cops in Detroit.

According to TMZ Sports, Jimmy Uso was pulled over near the downtown area of Detroit as he was in the car with his wife Naomi, another WWE superstar. The cops say that Naomi was in the driver’s seat and operating the vehicle when they spotted the 2018 Dodge Journey going the wrong way down a one-way street.

After police pulled the vehicle over, they noticed that it had a very strong smell of alcohol and ordered Naomi out of the car. Once she exited the vehicle, her husband Jimmy Uso, real name Jonathan Solofa Fatu, also exited even with cops telling him to stay in it.

It was at this point that police say Uso became extremely confrontational and even squared up against one of the police officers. Uso took off his shirt and jacket before moving toward the officers as if he was going to fight one of them.

One of the Detroit police officers states that he took out a taser due to the fact that he was scared for his safety with the approaching WWE superstar.

WWE's Jimmy Uso Arrested, Allegedly Squared Up W/ Cops https://t.co/dJHgHb69cE — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) February 14, 2019

After a few minutes, Jimmy Uso calmed down some and began listening to the commands of the police. He followed their orders before having handcuffs put on him and being placed under arrest for obstruction and disorderly conduct.

Uso was taken to a Detroit jail where he later posted bond and was freed. It is not known why the couple was in Detroit as they were not there for a WWE event of any kind.

Jimmy and his brother Jey Uso have been an extremely popular tag team in WWE and are one of the top duos on SmackDown Live. They are actually scheduled to fight for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship on Sunday at WWE Elimination Chamber when they face champions Shane McMahon and The Miz.

UPDATE as of 4:15 p.m. ET

WWE has now issued a statement on the situation:

“Jonathan Fatu is responsible for his own personal actions.”

WWE has now released the above comment on this situation with Jimmy Uso, but it’s not known if this will affect the match in any fashion. The promotion has been taken wellness violations and discipline situations much more seriously over the years, but it’s not known what will happen due to his arrest this close to a big pay-per-view.