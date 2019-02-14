Gabrielle Union Flashes Cleavage & Shakes Her Booty In ‘Bird Box’-Themed Valentine’s Day Snap

You might find it hard to imagine that the Netflix post-apocalyptic thriller Bird Box could have anything in common with Valentine’s Day. While the movie is centered around a mother’s love for her children, the wildly popular horror drama doesn’t necessarily inspire romantic love – even if the main character, Malorie, finds a strong and unexpected connection with the dashing Tom in the beginning of the film.

However, actress Gabrielle Union has found a way to mix those two together – romance and Bird Box, that is – in a sizzling Valentine’s Day snap.

Just like many of the couples celebrating their love today, the 46-year-old actress and her husband, 37-year-old Miami Heat basketball player Dwyane Wade, snuggled for a romantic Valentine’s Day photo – which they later posted on social media. Since everyone’s idea of romance is different from couple to couple, Union and Wade chose to express their love for each other with a tribute to Bird Box.

Earlier today, the Being Mary Jane star took to her Instagram page to share her and Wade’s very original Valentine’s Day snap. In the photo – a sultry snapshot taken by the lake at night – the two lovebirds packed on the PDA as Union strutted her stuff next to a blindfolded Wade.

The two looked all loved up as they posed on a platform on a lake. The scenery was undoubtedly a very romantic one – with a passing boat casting a beckoning light on the sinuous body of water. Things got really intense as one’s eyes moved away from the dreamy background to discover Union giving a racy display of affection as she shook her booty for her man.

In her latest Instagram photo share, the Cadillac Records star cozied up to her husband, swaying her curvaceous hips dangerously close to his lower body. The stunning actress put on a busty display, going braless under a skimpy, sleeveless crop top.

The L.A.’s Finest star flaunted her buxom curves, flashing her ample cleavage in the very low-cut knitted crop top. The top sported a hole-detail design, which showed off plenty of skin even without the plunging neckline.

The Omaha-born beauty bared her midriff to showcase her toned stomach and arched her back in a come-hither pose as she pulled up her skirt to shake her perky derriere.

Meanwhile, Wade was unable to see the sensual spectacle unfolding before his eyes on account of his blindfold. Just like the Bird Box characters that cover their eyes to evade the temptation of gazing at the forbidden, the Miami Heat shooting guard stood his ground and resisted the urge to take the blindfold off. Granted, had he failed to do so, he would have likely met a very different fate than many of the Bird Box characters.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend the ‘Shot In The Dark’ premiere in California on February 15, 2018. Rich Fury / Getty Images

The sizzling photo, which Union captioned as a Bird Box edition of Valentine’s Day, stirred the interest of her 12.1 million Instagram followers. At the time of writing, the post has been live for a little more than two hours and has racked up over 86,000 likes, with over 670 comments to boot.

“Yasss [sic] honey get him,” wrote one of her Instagram fans, encouraging the smoldering actress to ensnare her husband with her risqué dance.

“Lol y’all crazy,” wrote one person, while another left a long and heartfelt message, saying “Gabrielle Union you are too much. Happy valentine’s day [sic] guys both of you formed an amazing couple stay together forever.”