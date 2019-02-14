Khloe Kardashian Makes Cryptic Instagram Post About ‘Finding Your Person’ Amid Tristan Thompson Breakup Rumors

Khloe Kardashian may have dropped a big hint that not all is well in her relationship with Tristan Thompson. On Valentine’s Day, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a quote on her Instagram Stories, one which discusses the feeling someone gets when they’ve found their “person.”

“There’s a defining moment in a person’s life where they become fully aware that they’ve found their person. It’s someone who lets you be, perfection and flaws,” the quote reads, as reported by Hollywood Life. “Someone who lets you feel that there’s no need to put a front, cover up the ugly truths.”

While you could interpret this as Khloe saying that she’s found that person in Tristan, some are speculating that this is Khloe declaring that she hasn’t found her soulmate yet.

As Cosmopolitan notes, Khloe and Tristan haven’t been spotted together in a month — and it looks like they spent Valentine’s Day apart. Khloe has posted Instagram Stories with her daughter, True, at their home in Los Angeles, while Tristan is in Cleveland for a home game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Since Tristan is occupied with basketball games at the moment, that could explain why he and Khloe haven’t been out together much lately. But a source told People that Khloe has basically been living life as “a single mom.”

“Khloe and True are happy in Los Angeles. They spend very little time in Cleveland, where Tristan is,” the insider said. “She very much acts like a single mom.”

The source went on to add that Khloe is almost wholly consumed with taking care of True. The insider also said that she “barely” talks about Tristan.

To say that Khloe and Tristan’s relationship has been rocky would be an understatement. Days before she gave birth, the couple became embroiled in a cheating scandal after numerous media outlets posted photos which showed Tristan getting cozy with other women. After Khloe had True, she seemed to reconcile with her baby’s father. Given his alleged absence from her life, however — could they now be on the outs for good?

We won’t know for sure until either of them puts out a statement about their relationship. Based on her Instagram page, it doesn’t look like Khloe is too stressed about the state of her relationship. As the Inquisitr previously noted, she looks to be living her best life as she enjoys a new look and a new life as a mom.