Lili Reinhart Says Boyfriend Cole Sprouse Makes Her ‘Very Happy’ In Sweet Valentine’s Day Post

They’re co-stars turned lovers and Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse could not be happier.

The two first met on the set of their hit show Riverdale and have been dating almost ever since. For the most part, the pair tries to keep their relationship under wraps but today, Reinhart decided to open her heart a little to fans by sharing a sweet post on her Instagram account to celebrate the day of love.

In the selfie photo, Lili appears to be nearly makeup from as she wears her long, blonde locks up and in a high ponytail with a pair of shades sitting on the top of her head. She’s also rocking a white and blue striped shirt as she gazes adoringly into Sprouse’s eyes.

Cole also looks right into Lili’s eyes as he wears a smile on his face. The Riverdale star wears his dark locks swept off to the side and looks casual in a patterned and button down shirt. It comes as no shock that the actress’ 15 million plus followers have already given the photo a lot of attention with over 3.3 million likes in addition to 85,000 plus comments in just a short time of the post going live.

While some fans commented on the photo to say that they love the two in Riverdale, countless others commented on the photo to gush over what an adorable couple Lili and Cole make.

“OMG I love you guys so much,” one fan wrote.

“Oh my heart can not take it you guys are the most beautiful couple ever.”

“You’re amazing! Happy Valentine’s Day,” another chimed in.

And while the couple’s relationship appears to be going strong, it didn’t always start out that way. Last year, the Inquisitr shared the the pair opened up about their relationship in an interview and in a cute video, the couple shared their thoughts of each other upon their first meeting and it wasn’t all sunshine and roses. For starters, Reinhart had less than positive things to say about the way Cole talks.

“I thought his voice was annoying. I was like, ‘That guy’s got an annoying voice.’ And now it’s grown on me, I guess,” the actress shared.

And Cole himself confessed that Lili was tough to get to know. Since she’s a very private person, the 26-year-old shared that he had a tough time getting her to open up as did the rest of the Riverdale cast.

“Lili was a tough egg to crack. She’s very shy at first and reserved. I think it was about halfway into the first season she started letting people in truly.”

It’s nice to see how far the pair has come so far and it will be interesting to see what the future holds for these adorable, young lovebirds.