Andy Cohen Gushes Over Son Benjamin: ‘I’m Excited To Go On Adventures With Him And Show Him The World’

While Andy Cohen has only been a father for a little less than two weeks, he’s already enjoying his time with his son, Benjamin, and making plans for the future.

The new dad recently sat down with People, where he gushed over his son Benjamin and what it means to him to be a father. Some of the things that the Watch What Happens Live host is looking forward to the most in his journey through fatherhood are the first day of school, the bar mitzvah, taking Benjamin to the beach, and even just tucking him in to bed.

Right now, Cohen says that he is lucky because his schedule is pretty flexible — and he is able to pick up and travel with his son to different places on a whim for the weekend. Traveling with Benjamin is another big thing that excites Andy about being a father, he says.

“I’m excited to go on adventures with him and show him the world. I want to see him running around a big green yard. I want to teach him to swim.”

But right now, Andy says that he is working on getting the newborn acclimated to his new home and his surroundings. In fact, Benjamin has yet to meet Cohen’s beloved rescue dog, Wacha, as Andy wants him to first get adjusted to life at home.

“And then that dog is going to bound in here in a few days. He’ll be back,” Cohen tells the publication. “There’s gonna be a bris [a Jewish circumcision ceremony], and then the dog will appear.”

Now, Andy is leaning on his girlfriends to help him navigate fatherhood, and to help him get the hang of things. The Bravo personality shares that Kelly Ripa was the one who helped him track down a great nanny, and Sarah Jessica Parker came over to bring some clothes and burp clothes that she saved from when her children were younger.

It definitely seems as though Andy has a great support system in his corner as he and his son get used to life together. And after the epic shower that the Housewives threw, it’s also safe to assume that that they, too, have been helpful in helping Andy with things he needs for the baby.

As the Inquisitr shared last week, Cohen became a father on February 4. Currently, the new dad is taking some time off for paternity leave — and has not yet announced a date that he will return to his hosting duties on WWHL.

Congratulations are in order for the proud papa.