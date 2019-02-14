Buxom ‘Maxim’ Model Bojana Krsmanovic Busts Out Of Plunging Nude Top In Valentine’s Day Instagram Post

Bojana Krsmanovic is spending her Valentine’s Day her favorite way. On Thursday, the Maxim model took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself in a sexy nude top while she enjoys a plate full of pasta.

In the photo in question, the 26-year-old model, who also goes by Bo for short, is featured in a long-sleeved top with a plunging neckline that puts her busty figure on full display. The Serbian beauty is sitting at a table at MAMO restaurant in New York City, according to her post’s geotag. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model has a plate of spaghetti in front of her as she holds a fork full of pasta twirled in front of her face.

Bo is looking at her fork, with a facial expression that indicates she is excited over her dinner. With her free hand, Bo is sweeping her brunette hair back, away from her face. The model is wearing little to no makeup, letting her natural features stand out. Her hair is down and parted in the middle, completing her natural look.

In the caption, the Belgrade native stated that this is her favorite way to spend Valentine’s Day. She added the hashtag “pasta lover” with her comment.

The post, which Bo shared with her 238,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 7,400 likes and more than 120 comments within a few hours of being posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Serbian bombshell took to the comments section to share their admiration for the model and to wish her a happy Valentine’s Day.

“You are so beautiful and sexy,” one user wrote.

“It’s astonishing that you don’t have to do anything but appear before a camera,” another user noted of her natural beauty and photogenic nature.

Bo was featured in Sports Illustrated‘s 2016 and 2017 issues, shot in Tahiti and Finland respectively. In addition, the model also graced the cover of Maxim‘s April 2017 issue. In her cover interview, she opened up about about growing up in her native Serbia, and how she had a love for motorcycles, a passion she has put aside since her career depends on her body remaining intact.

“Well, now I get to do it less. I’m scared to break my legs or something because of my job… In two to three years, maybe I’ll get back to it,” she told the magazine.