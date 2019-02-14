‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Leaves Fan Event, Says He Was Treated Like A ‘Piece Of Meat’ & A ‘Zoo Animal’

The Bachelor star Colton Underwood was in San Diego, California, for an event Wednesday night, but it seems that things did not go as he anticipated. Colton shared some photos and clips from the evening to his Instagram page, and it looked like he was having fun at the time. However, it turns out that he left the event early and alleges that he had been mistreated by someone there.

It seems that the event was at the Mavericks Beach Club in San Diego. Underwood apparently was promoting his charity, Project Legacy, along with Pure Vida bracelets and his 65 Rose x Legacy wine project. Quite a few photos featuring Colton alongside Bachelor fans were posted on Instagram under the tag for the club, and it appeared that things were going well.

There were even some other Bachelor franchise veterans there like Garrett Yrigoyen and Becca Kufrin, Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper, along with Blake Horstmann. Colton posted a couple of photos on his Instagram page, but it was via his Instagram Stories that details regarding his early departure were made available.

In a note shared via his Insta Stories, the Bachelor star apologized to the fans in San Diego that he didn’t get to meet. Colton wrote that he had a problem with someone there, and he felt it was necessary for him to leave.

“At one point during the event I was grabbed and touched inappropriately while people were throwing cameras in my face. I am the type of person who would have stood in line for hours to make sure anyone who supported the event got a picture, but once that happened I had to do what was best for me as a human being. I didn’t sign up to be a piece of meat or a zoo animal.”

TMZ reports that they have quite a bit of video footage and photos from the event, and they didn’t see any signs of someone being inappropriate with Underwood. It definitely appeared that Colton was having a blast for most of the time he was there, as did the other Bachelor veterans who joined in on the fun. Exactly what happened that was problematic and when hasn’t been detailed further.

TMZ notes that it’s unclear whether the event organizers or police were notified of the issue. It’s unfortunate that someone allegedly made some inappropriate moves toward Colton Underwood at what seemed to be an event geared toward charity, fun, and fans. The Bachelor supporters will be curious to see what, if any, additional information about the incident emerges.