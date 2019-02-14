Wendy Williams Staffers ‘Are Moving Forward Like She Doesn’t Exist’ According To ‘Radar Online’

The show must go on… with or without Wendy Williams.

As the talk show personality continues to be on a hiatus from her show due to health issues, staffers don’t seem to mind that the woman whose show bears her name has not been on set. According to Radar Online, producers from the show are pushing Wendy and her husband, Kevin Hunter, farther and farther away from the show as time goes on.

“At first, they were keeping her and Kevin in the loop, getting their approval on replacement hosts and guests,” an insider shared. “Now, they are not even CC-ing them!”

Furthermore, the source shares that producers “are moving forward like she doesn’t exist,” before saying that Wendy is 100 percent not involved with the show. As the Inquisitr previously reported, most of the staff of the show is actually relieved that Wendy and her husband have not been on set — as they reportedly can be difficult to deal with.

Initially, staffers were worried that Williams may leave the show — and that they would be out of a job. But since the show has been going so well with guest hosts, most staffers have realized that the show can still go on. They claim that it is actually a lot easier to work without Williams there.

And since Wendy and Kevin have not been on set, the staff has also reportedly realized what it is like to have a fun work environment again — they allegedly don’t feel the need to walk on eggshells around the two of them. The insider even goes as far as to claim that it feels like a “vacation” now that Williams and Hunter aren’t on set, and that everyone is finally laughing and smiling together again. Behind the scenes, Williams was reportedly a diva to work with — and only certain people could talk to her.

“There was so many unwritten rules with working with Wendy,” the insider shared. “You couldn’t contact her directly. Only certain staff members could talk with her.”

Wendy’s husband was also heavily involved with the show, and he was also reportedly not easy to work with, either. The insider goes as far as to describe the work environment with him present as a “nightmare.”

“No one was allowed to disagree with him. It was a nightmare work environment. You never knew what mood Wendy or Kevin were going to be in.”

Wendy has been on leave since getting a fracture in her shoulder, and no prospective return date has been given yet.