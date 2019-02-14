WWE Rumors: The Undertaker Teases A Meeting With ‘Somebody Important’ Today – Is He Headed Toward A Return?

The Undertaker has certainly started a lot of discussion online this Valentine's Day.

The wrestling world is less than two months away from the biggest event of the year with WrestleMania 35, and it appears as if things are a bit behind right now. There have been no WWE Hall of Fame inductees announced. Only two matches have been made official as of now. Oh, and there has been no mention of The Undertaker on television in months, but rumor has it that could change soon.

It’s been rather odd lately as The Undertaker hasn’t been seen or even mentioned since he wrestled at WWE Crown Jewel back in November. As reported by Inquisitr, he’s taken all mentions of WWE off of his social media accounts, and he’s taking appearance bookings for an enormous fee.

The way things are heading right now, The Undertaker may not have a match at WrestleMania for the first time in nearly two decades. Despite the fact that all signs appear to be pointing at him being done in the ring and possibly never returning again, there is always the ability for a good tease.

On Wednesday, The Undertaker posted a picture on his Instagram account which shows him with his wife Michelle McCool. Some may think that it’s a simple and sweet post for Valentine’s Day, but his caption is drawing the attention of a lot of people.

The picture seems simple and sweet, and it talks about how the couple landed late last night as they are on the road again. It doesn’t say where they flew into, but the other portion of the caption is the most important part – “…must be meeting with somebody important today!”

Now, who on earth could that be?

Obviously, The Undertaker referenced their late arrival on Wednesday night as they apparently needed to fly out on short notice. Perhaps, they flew into Connecticut and are meeting with the McMahons about a possible WWE return or it could be anywhere else in the world.

Cageside Seats brought up how it is the middle of the “Road to WrestleMania,” which means The Undertaker is riling everyone up. The only thing is that it is hard to believe WWE would want him to tease or even possibly spoil his return to the ring.

For now, most wrestling rumor and news outlets are sticking with the fact that WWE has no plans for The Undertaker at WrestleMania 35. If he is going to wrestle again, the earliest it would likely be is the next Saudi Arabia event which isn’t until May. No matter what, Taker is meeting with somebody important today and nothing will be known until he sheds a bit more light on the whole situation.