Watch Celtic FC Vs Valencia CF UEFA Europa League Livestream: Round Of 32 Start Time, Preview, How To Watch

Valencia will have a chip on their shoulder after exiting the Champions League due to a missed referee's call, while Celtic hopes to get past the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 for the first time.

Spanish side Valencia CF, who come into their UEFA Europa League Round of 32 match sitting eighth on the domestic La Liga table, also come in with a chip on their shoulder feeling that if not for a missed referee’s decision, as the Guardian reported, it would be them rather than Manchester United continuing in the Champions League. But the missed handball call against United’s Marouane Fellaini was indeed missed, and Valencia lost their match against Man U dropping into third place and, as a result, into the Europa League. With their position on the La Liga table, winning the second-tier European competition is likely Valencia’s best shot at returning to the Champions League, and they start that project with a trip to Scotland where they face Celtic FC in a game that will livestream from Glasgow.

To find out how to watch Thursday’s Celtic FC vs. Valencia CF UEFA Europa League Round of 32 showdown live online, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time at the 60,400-seat Celtic Park in Parkhead, Glasgow, Scotland, on Thursday, February 14. That start time will be the one hour later in Spain, 9 p.m. Central European Standard Time.

In the United States, fans can watch the game at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, noon Pacific. In the Republic of Indonesia, the Celts vs. Los Che match starts at 3 a.m. on Friday morning, February 15, Western Indonesian Time, 5 a.m. Eastern.

Celtic, the defending, 49-time Scottish champions, appear well on their way to an eighth consecutive Premiership championship this season. But as the BBC reports, the iconic Glasgow side has had two shots at getting past the Europa League Round of 32, only to come up short each time, in 2015 and again in 2018.

“It’s about respecting that the opponent is a good side,” Celtic Coach Brendan Rogers said, ahead of the Valencia matchup, according to Sky Sports. “It’s up to us to ensure we go and deliver a game and an intensity in our game that gives the supporters that hope.”

Daniel Parejo, captain of Valencia CF, hopes to take his team to the Round of 16 for the fifth time. Aitor Alcalde / Getty Images

To watch the Celtic FC vs. Valencia CF UEFA Europa League knockout stage first-leg showdown, access the streaming video provided by Galavision, streaming through Univision Now — or download the Univision app. Univision also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Celtic vs. Valencia Europa League showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

But there is a way to watch the stream live, for free, without a cable login. Fans should sign up for a free trial of an online TV package that carries the Galavision stream, such as Fubo TV or DirecTV Now. Those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong period, fans can watch the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 clash stream live for free.

The only English language stream available in the United States will be provided by B/R Live, which will carry the Celtic FC vs. Valencia CF match for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

In Scotland and throughout the United Kingdom, BT Sport will carry the livestream, while in Spain, GOL TV will carry the match. In Italy, Sky Go Italia will stream the game — as will DAZN in Canada. In Indonesia, K Vision will stream the match live, and throughout much of Africa, Canal+ Sport Afrique will stream the knockout stage opener live online.

A list of live streaming sources for the Celtic FC v. Valencia CF Europa League first-leg knockout phase match in numerous other countries around the world is available on LiveSoccerTV.