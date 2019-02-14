Kelly Gale Sets Pulses Racing Through New Raunchy Snaps On Instagram

She is popular on Instagram for her skin-baring photos and to her fans’ delight, she recently shared plenty of sultry pics which left her admirers begging for more.

In the first picture, the 23-year-old seductress was featured wearing a rust-colored, printed bikini top with a knot in the center that allowed her to flash an ample amount of cleavage. Kelly’s wet body created an aura of sexiness which invited 200-plus comments and racked up 30,000 likes. One fan said that Kelly looked “smokin’ hot” in the picture, while another one called her wet body “hot af.”

Another devout fan – who religiously posts comments on Kelly’s pictures – wrote that he is in love with her and called her a “goddess.” The rest of the commentators, per usual, showered the half Australian, half Indian hottie with complimentary words and phrases like “phenomenal,” “your pictures never disappoint,” “lovely complexion,” “amazing body,” and “incredibly gorgeous.”

In the second picture, Kelly was seen wearing a white skirt which she teamed with a white-and-blue top and finished off her look with a pair of white boots. She accessorized with a pair of white, elbow-length gloves and let her dark hair down. And despite the fact that her outfit provided considerable coverage, the pic was favorited almost 20,000 times which proves that Kelly doesn’t necessarily need to show skin in order to exude her sexiness.

In her last Instagram picture, Kelly left little to the imagination of the viewers by wearing a wet, white shirt with no bra underneath to expose her nipples. She donned a skimpy pair of blue bikini shorts through which she flaunted her thighs and also provided a glimpse of her taut stomach.

This is the third time Kelly posted a pic wearing the same outfit and every time she exposed her nipples, it sent temperatures immediately soaring, inviting plenty of sexually-explicit comments.

In an interview with Vogue, Kelly – who has walked the famous Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show five times – revealed that she works out six days a week and walks up to 30 kilometers per day to achieve the perfect bikini bod.

“To be honest my exercise regimen doesn’t change that much leading up to the show. Meaning I work out six days per week all year round and usually workout 2 hours per day, and on top of that I like power walking 15 – 30km each day,” the model says. “In the lead up to the show I walk closer to 30 km every day, workout 2h per day.”